North Sligo AC’s Chris O’Donnell competing at the World Athletics Championships starting tomorrow in Budapest

Grange Olympian in action in the 4x400 relay and 400m

North Sligo AC’s Chris O’Donnell is included on Team Ireland for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest which run from tomorrow, August 19th to August 27th.

O’Donnell is part of the mixed 4x400 relay team who are competing in the heats from 11:05am local time.

The Grange Olympian is also competing in the 400m which gets underway on Sunday morning in Hungary.

The Irish squad is the largest ever selected for a World Athletics Championships and will see the 24 strong team take to competition alongside over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the brand new 35,000 capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest.

O’Donnell won his fifth national 400m title recently, and goes into the World Championships in top form.