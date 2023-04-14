No joy for Sligo RFC in the Connacht Cup final

Sligo RFC 8 Buccaneers 15

Sligo’s quest to lift the Connacht Senior Cup for the fourth time in the club’s history ended in heartbreak with defeat to Buccaneers in a well contested final at a rain soaked Sportsgrounds in Galway on Sunday.

Conditions ensured a tight battle with defences to the fore and Buccaneers two tries to a single effort from Sligo ensured the trophy headed to the Athlone based outfit.

Buccs’ kicked off and made the early running bringing their powerful pack into play at every opportunity. Sligo fell foul of some early refereeing decisions and had to defend stoutly to keep the line intact, with Brendan Cunningham and Archie Maclean putting in some big tackles, but Buccs eventually took the lead with a Michael Hanley penalty after 11 minutes.

Sligo responded and built their own pressure with some superb maul play led from the front by Jason East, Kuba Wojtkowicz and Rob Holian. Sligo continued to press and eventually crossed the whitewash through Daire Byrne who burst over following a series of pick and drives.

Sligo moved further ahead with a long range penalty from Jack Keegan after 25 minutes.

Both clubs looked to add to their tally but it was Buccaneers that scored next following another period of pressure close to the Sligo line. Scrum half Frankie Hopkins squeezed through a gap to touch down. Hanley added the extras to put the half time score at 10-8 in favour of the Athlone men.

It was more of the same following the resumption, with some huge hits coming in from both sides, but again defences stood firm. Sligo tried to attack the space out wide with Ryan Feehily, Hubert Gilvarry and Calum Goddard both looking dangerous with ball in hand but unfortunately at crucial moments the killer pass was missed.

Buccaneers pushed the lead out to 7 points with a Stephen Mannion try on 65 minutes and despite Sligo’s best efforts the score remained the same until the final whistle.

Sligo will be looking to immediately put the disappointment behind them as the have a hugely important All-Ireland League encounter in store next Saturday (15th) when they host Belfast Harlequins at Strandhill. Sligo current sit in 4th position in the league and a bonus point will guarantee a place in the playoffs for promotion to Division 2A.The match kicks off at Hamilton Park at 2.30pm.

Sligo: Hubert Gilvarry, Finn Bamber, Ryan Feehily, Jack Keegan, Cathal Finneran, Euan Brown, Brendan Cunningham, Matthew Earley, Shane O’Hehir, Kuba Wojtkowicz, Archie Maclean, Rob Holian, Daire Byrne, James O’Hehir, Jason East (Capt) reps: Tom Gormely, Craig Trimble, Adrian Cummins, Ken Pearson, Michael McMorrow, Philip Carter, Darragh Feehily, Calum Goddard