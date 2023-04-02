Motorsport Open Day in Sligo hosted by Connacht Motor Club

People interested in getting involved in the sport urged to come along to The Sligo Park Hotel

On Sunday April 16th next Connacht Motor Club are hosting an Open Day at Sligo Park Hotel from 1 to 5pm, exploring the world of motorsport.

Personalities from the rallying world will also be there to greet people.

It’s aimed at enthusiasts, young and old, wishing to gain valuable information on all facets of motorsport.

The day would be particularly of interest to individuals, male and female who would wish to become involved either as a competitor or in an official capacity, through marshalling, communication, timekeeping or other roles.

On display on the day will be a broad array of competitive vehicles reflecting the different requirements, mechanical and safety, which is necessary in the different categories.

Among those on display will be many iconic cars right from the clubman specification, historic classics,through to the most modern R5.

Adjoining the cars display will be one of the leading local car preparation businesses highlighting the detailed safety features incorporated at the design stage through to completion.

Present also will be a member of the scrutineer panel to guide any prospective competitor in the requirements before they begin a project.

Inside the hotel there will be a multiple information tables, including experienced personnel in all areas of the sport, from Rallying, Navigation, Hill climbing, Autocross, Autotesting or MVAT to name a few.

Other information tables will include, Women in Motorsport, Stage Set Up , Motorsport Ireland , Children’s Corner and much more.

We are delighted also that a number of well-known personalities from the rallying scene will be present on the day.

They will share their knowledge and experiences with the general public.

Ocean FM will be broadcasting its Sunday sports programme from there on the day.

They will be meeting and greeting the public, and interviewing the well known sporting personalities.

The club are grateful to the business supporting the event.

These include Atlantic Metals, Gracie’s Bar, Faac Simply automatic and Sligo Park Hotel.

The family friendly event is open to the public and should be of interest to anyone with a desire in progressing their passion in the development of the growing sport.

All are welcome in what should be a fascinating and informative event.