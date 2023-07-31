Gold medal for Sligo’s Paddy Reape at Pony European Championships

An outstanding performance from Sligo teenager Paddy Reape saw him become a double European Champion last weekend at the FEI European Championships for Ponies in Le Mans, France.

Sixteen-year-old Paddy, who's family run Ard Chuain Equestrian Centre in Corballa, Co Sligo, was part of the Irish U16 (Pony) team that won the team gold medal last Friday, while 48 hours later, Paddy went on to also win the individual gold medal with a brilliant display with his pony Fernando, who was bred in Co Mayo by Sean Judge.

Paddy Reape and Fernando were the only combination to jump clear in all four rounds of the Championships to take the individual gold medal. Limerick’s Kian Dore riding Sparkling Lackamore Joey also finished on the podium, taking the bronze medal. The result came less than 48 hours after Ireland won the European Championship team gold medal. The Irish team of Westmeath’s James Derwin riding Rincoola Babog (ISH), Kilkenny’s Abbie Oakey riding Boutade Ste Hermelle, Limerick’s Kian Dore riding Sparkling Lackamore Joey, Sligo’s Paddy Reape riding Fernando and Kilkenny’s Emily Moloney riding Lady Crown, finished on a flawless zero score to take the gold medal in commanding fashion. Sweden took silver on 12 faults, while the bronze went to Britain on 16 faults.

Ireland, managed by Gary Marshall, started the day as one of four teams on a zero score following Thursday’s opening competition. A perfect performance from Ireland in the first of two rounds on Friday saw Ireland gain a three-fence advantage on their rivals heading into the final decider. The Irish teenagers kept their composure to finish on zero and be crowned the 2023 European Pony Show Jumping Champions.

Speaking about the achievement Reape said: “I'm delighted to win today. The courses were very technical and big. It suited my pony Fernando, he’s got a big jump and he's scopey so I was happy.

"My goal is for the rest of the year is hopefully go to the Nations Cup final and do well there and I'd also like to come back and do the same next year and the Juniors.”

Speaking about the success of both the Pony Show Jumping and Eventing athletes, Philip Gilligan, GAIN Equine Nutrition, Irish Country Manager, said: “It is fantastic for the Pony Eventing team to be coming home with a team bronze medal, this comes after the Show Jumping team winning team gold on Friday and now Paddy Reape and Kian Dore have won individual gold and bronze in the individual show jumping final at the FEI European Pony Championships at Le Mans.

“They are a very talented group of riders and we are delighted with the result. On behalf of everyone at GAIN, I would like to congratulate Jane Kinsella and Gary Marshall and all of the Pony Eventing and Show Jumping teams on this success.”