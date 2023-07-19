Valiant Sligo girls just short in All-Ireland U16B final with Kerry

Sligo 2-13 Kerry 4-10

Sligo captain Rachel McGoldrick (centre) and her teammates give chase to a Kerry advance in the All-Ireland U16 B final in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday. Pic: Tom Beary/Sportsfile.

Sligo’s under 16 ladies footballers nearly pulled off the great escape in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday in the All-Ireland B Final but just fell short to a Kerry outfit who did the damage early.

Trailing by 10 points early in the second half after Lisa Slattery struck the Kingdom’s fourth goal, Gerard Mullaney’s team refused to throw in the towel as goals from Saoirse Corcoran and Keeva Flynn brought them back to within two.

Indeed, a late attack that rolled across the Kerry goal line could have completed an amazing revival.

But while the heart break of defeat will hurt, the character shown by the girls in black and white again proved that Sligo’s future is in a positive place.

In the end, the opening five minutes cost Sligo a first ever national title at this grade.

With the strong wind, the Munster champions had the ball in the net after just 10 seconds.

From the throw-in, Kerry captain Mary Kate Smith started the move that involved Keelin O’Sullivan. And when Smith took the return pass, she fed midfield partner Anna O’Sullivan who finished past Rebecca Davey.

In fairness, Davey cleared many Kerry attacks on a difficult afternoon between the sticks as her outfield comrades struggled to settle.

However, the early bombardment took its toll as Smith got her first point on three minutes.

And then two minutes after, she was at the end of Slattery’s pass to cut through for the second green flag and Donal Doherty’s team were 2-1 to 0-0 clear.

But Sligo started coming to grips with the occasion and held their opponents scoreless for the next 15 minutes.

Lucy Henry pushed up the field before being fouled and Flynn got her impressive 1-10 tally off the mark in the ninth minute.

Read more Sligo U16 manager Gerard Mullaney pays credit to his team’s big fightback against Kerry

The same two combined again for another placed ball on 18 minutes reducing arrears to five.

And they probed Kerry’s rearguard on occasions even without reward.

Flynn went short with one effort beforehand allowing Chloe Burns and Catherine Gallagher get close before being closed down.

Smith ended Kerry’s drought on 20 minutes before Lori O’Connor added another point making it 2-3 to 0-2.

Flynn’s third free was won by Sligo’s tireless captain Rachel McGoldrick who covered throughout the field.

The teams traded again through Smith and Corcoran approaching the break.

Aoibheann Durcan also just missed the target for Sligo and Kerry punished.

Sarah Fitzgerald found O’Connor for goal number three in injury time.

And the same pair reversed roles for Fitzgerald’s point leaving it 3-4 to 0-4 at half-time.

That being said, Sligo showed tremendous character and attitude to refocus after the restart and Flynn tallied two points in as many minutes thanks to Corcoran and Ellen Giblin.

But Kerry cancelled these out through points for Hannah Nic Gearailt and O’Connor by 35 minutes.

The Yeats County finally made the breakthrough 60 seconds later when Flynn was instrumental in Corcoran getting their first goal.

But when Slattery finished off a three-player move for Kerry’s fourth major two minutes later, this All-Ireland Final looked decided.

But nobody told these Sligo players!

Or their supporters among a strong congregation who made their voices heard.

And the girls in black and white took inspiration!

Corcoran and Grainne Cooke were fouled resulting in Flynn converting two more frees.

Corcoran from play on the three quarter mark reduced the deficit to 4-7 to 1-9.

O’Connor interrupted with a Kerry white flag but momentum was with the Connacht champions.

Three more Flynn placed balls had the deficit now halved to five, at 4-8 to 1-12.

Nic Gearailt responded for the Kingdom but Sligo scored again. Giblin this time put over the free won by Corcoran and on 58 minutes, the black and white were back on course.

Giblin offloaded to the advancing Flynn and knowing this was their chance, the Ireland international displayed her soccer skills by rattling the net and it was back to 4-9 to 2-13.

Kerry were rattled and making mistakes and it took desperate defending, and the occasional hold up in play, to try disrupting Sligo’s momentum.

However, they had to be on full alert to ensure an attack from the right, that saw a half dozen players collapse in the scramble, didn’t roll over the line.

A clearance allowed a reprieve and Kerry took advantage when O’Connor converted their final point.

It was enough to get the job done and they were as relieved as much as they were elated when Offaly official Ciaran Groome blew the final whistle.

History eluded Sligo as the county were playing in only their second ever All-Ireland Final after the C defeat to Louth in 2019.

But a new generation are coming through with players like Henry, Gemma O’Callaghan, McGoldrick, Flynn, Corcoran and Giblin names to watch for in the future and they have to be commended for their never-say-die attitude.

Sligo: Rebecca Davey; Caoimhe Crawley, Kathyrn Feeney, Sinéad Walsh; Aoibheann Durcan, Lucy Henry, Gemma O’Callaghan; Rachel McGoldrick (C), Leanne Galvin; Chloe Burns, Keeva Flynn (1-10, 9f), Gráinne Cooke; Catherine Gallagher, Saoirse Corcoran (1-2), Ellen Giblin (0-1, 1f).

SubsTitutes used: Ciara Gilligan for Burns (17 minutes), Tara Hastings for Galvin (half time), Ada Conheady for Walsh (36 minutes), Anna Kate Davitt for Gallagher (50 minutes), Shannon Davey for Cooke (58 minutes).

Kerry: Lucy Harrington; Jamie Lee O’Connor, Grace Murphy, Leona O’Sullivan; Seodhla Colleran, Lucy O’Connor, Hannah Nic Gearailt (0-2); Anna O’Sullivan (1-0), Mary Kate Smith (1-3); Keelin O’Sullivan, Lisa Slattery, Keeva Riordan; Mikala Mulvihill, Lori O’Connor (1-4, 1f), Sarah Fitzgerald (0-1)

Substitutes used: Aoise O’Donoghue for Colleran (34 minutes), Muireann Teahan for K O’Sullivan (38 minutes), Eva Costelloe for Fitzgerald (42 minutes), Anna Collins for L O’Sullivan (59 minutes)

Referee: Ciaran Groome (Offaly).