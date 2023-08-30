Tourlestrane lay down marker as they claim second win in Sligo Senior football championship

Tourlestrane 1-10 Shamrock Gaels 0-6

Group 2 Rd 2

HOLDERS Tourlestrane were comfortable winners over Div 1 league champions Shamrock Gaels on Sunday afternoon in the Homeland Senior Football Championship Group 2 round 2 as they made it two wins from two to the start of their campaign, while the Gaels have now been defeated in their respective opening games.

Fergal O’Donnell’s side were comprehensive winners and kept their opponents scoreless until the 25th minute and were leading by 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval in Markievicz Park. Despite Glen McDermott’s side having most of the possession in the opening stages, the south Sligo men defended in numbers and were thwarting and frustrating their opponents.

Tourlestrane are vying for a remarkable eight Senior championships in a row and they showed their class throughout the hour with some excellent scores as the Riverstown outfit were hitting a number of wides in the opening half playing into the strong breeze.

Captain Gary Gaughan, Brian Egan and John Kelly were influential for the reigning champions and it was Tom Bailey who got them off the mark six minutes in following a good move, Kelly despite slipping, still managed to retain possession and Bailey sent over a fine score.

Tourlestrane were defending in numbers and they went two in front with the hardworking OisÍn Kennedy on 8 minutes, after good work from Kelly, Cathal Henry and his brother Rian Kennedy, a superb point from Kennedy.

David Quinn was hoping to get the Gaels off the mark but his good effort just sailed wide of the target into the Cemetery Road end.

Henry linked up with Egan who sent over a fabulous point for Tourlestrane from distance on 12 minutes and it was Tourlestrane again who were on target moments later when Feidhlim O’Donnell added their fourth with a brilliant strike as although Gaels had a lot of the possession, they were finding it hard to break through the resilient Tourlestrane defence.

Tourlestrane, to their credit, were defending extremely well and they only hit their first wide with 19 minutes played.

Oisín Kennedy was working tirelessly as was Kenny Gavigan for the holders and they had a goal chance on 22 minutes, a good ball in from Darren Leonard to Kelly and the ball was sent in to Rian Kennedy and Cathal Henry and the shot was deflected out wide.

Evan Lyons was working hard in the Gaels’ defence as down the other end Gary Gaughan linked up with the lively Kelly who pointed on 24 minutes. Tourlestrane were leading by five points to no score.

Shamrock Gaels were hoping to get off the mark and Seán Carroll used his pace to find Shane Deignan and Conor Sheridan was also involved in working the ball back to Quinn who used his experience to point his side’s opening point on 25 minutes.

Tourlestrane were quick to respond with an unbelievable point from Liam Gaughan, one of the points of the game a minute later.

They then had a goal chance with Gavigan on target but Gaels’ keeper Daniel Lyons saved well on 28 minutes.

The Ballyrush man got the last score of the half from a placed ball after Steven Willis was fouled as Tourlestrane led by 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval.

It was the holders who got off to the perfect start following the resumption, good work from Feidhlim O’Donnell, Egan, Gavigan and Henry seeing the latter sending over a fine score with just 16 seconds on the clock in the second period.

Oisín Kennedy had a goal chance on 37 minutes, a great ball from Kelly to Egan and the goal chance was brilliantly saved by Lyons in the Shamrock Gaels goals.

Substitute Lee Deignan hit a fantastic score as it was back to a four point game and this was followed by another fine effort from Liam O’Connell as a goal separated the sides, influential defender Karl McKenna involved in both scores midway through the half.

Again, Lyons was called into action when Kelly was bounding down on goal. Darragh Kelly then intercepted possession for Shamrock Gaels and possession fell to Shane Deignan who set up Steven Willis for a good score on 46 minutes as it was back to a two point game, much better from Gaels.

Liam Gaughan pointed a foul on Bailey with ten minutes to go. Dillon McDermott was fouled and Quinn converted the free on 51 minutes, which was to be his side’s last score of the game, two again between them.

Gary Gaughan and Egan were again bounding towards goal and Gaughan pointed as both were introducing players from the bench. Tourlestrane then hit the game’s only goal Darren Leonard doing well to overturn possession and Kelly sending in a long ball, Lyons came out and seemed to have caught the ball but Rian Kennedy was oncoming and pounced for a goal.

This was followed by a fine score from Kelly as Tourlestrane used all their experience to see out the win, making it two from two for O’Donnell’s men.

TOURLESTRANE: Adam Broe, Oisín Kennedy (0-1), Barry Walsh, Darren Leonard, Feidhlim O’Donnell (0-1), Kevin O’Hara, Rian Kennedy (1-0), James Leonard, Kenny Gavigan, Gary Gaughan (C) (0-1), Tom Bailey (0-1), Cathal Henry (0-1), John Kelly (0-2), Liam Gaughan (0-2 1f), Brian Egan (0-1)

Substitutes used; Niall Egan for Brian Egan, Adrian McIntyre for O’Hara, Rian Bailey for Rian Kennedy, Aaron O’Hara for Leonard.

SHAMROCK GAELS: Daniel Lyons (0-1 1f), Ben Tuohy, Evan Lyons, Karl McKenna, Seán Carroll, Paul Higgins (C), Ciarán Kenny, Dillon McDermott, Darragh Kelly, Conor Sheridan, Liam O’Connell (0-1), David Quinn (0-2 1f), Darragh Hailstones, Shane Deignan, Steven Willis (0-1)

Substitutes used; Lee Deignan (0-1) for Hailstones, Daniel King for Kenny, Patrick Kenny for Kelly, Dylan Willis.

REFEREE; Barry Judge (Castleconnor).