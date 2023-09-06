St Molaise Gaels power to victory over Curry who head to relegation playoff in the Sligo Senior championship

St Molaise Gaels 1-22 Curry 2-6

Action from St Molaise Gaels and Curry in the Connacht Gold Intermediate Championship in Scarden on Sunday. Pic: Leonore Regan.

St Molaise Gaels continued the impressive run of form that has seen them lose only one game this season with a comfortable 13 point win over Curry at the Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence at Scarden on Sunday last.

The win keeps the north Sligo side on track for a top of the table clash against Group One leaders St Mary’s to decide the semi-final places for this year’s Homeland Sligo Senior championship.

The Gaels were out of the blocks early and took complete control of the game in the first ten minutes with seven unanswered points from Joseph Keaney, Cathal Herron, Keelan Watters, (2) and brothers Jamie and Alan McLoughlin (2).

Alan McLoughlin and Joseph Keaney were dominating the centre of the field and with a ready supply of ball, the returning Joe Davitt and Herron in the St Molaise full forward line were giving the Curry defence a torrid time.

Alan Reilly opened the account for Curry on 11 minutes and quickly added a second before St Molaise hit a further five points without reply from Luke Towey (2), Alan McLoughlin, Davitt, and Herron.

Reilly hit two in a row again-for Curry as the half time approached but Towey completed the first half with a point to leave the HT score at 0-13 to 0-4

Jamie McLoughhlin and Davitt hit two points on the resumption to extend the North Sligo side’s lead before Curry had their best burst of the game with a point from a Marren free and a Tommy Henry goal giving them a little hope after 6 minutes of the half.

That hope was quickly dashed at the other end when Aaron Currid netted to make it 1-16 to 1-5 on 11 minutes.

With the edge gone out of the game, it fizzled out completely from there. St Molaise added six further points from Towey (2), Davitt, Langan, Dean Carroll and Currid while Marren converted a free and a last minute penalty to add 1-1 to the Curry tally.

In truth the game was over as a contest inside the first quarter. The winners will meet harder challenges and Curry will hope that they can find some form ahead of the now inevitable relegation playoff.

St Molaise Gaels Niall McLoughlin, Liam Kennedy, Luke Casserly, Marc Heraghty; Luke Towey (0-5), Evan Farrell, John Kerins; Joseph Keaney (0-1), Alan McLoughlin (C) (0-3); Eoin McHugh, Aaron Currid (1-1), Keelan Watters (0-2), Cathal Herron (0-2), Jack Davitt (0-3), Michael Langan (0-2). Subs: Dean Carroll (0-1) Jamie McLoughlin (0-2)

Curry: Sean Byrne, Greg Maher, Michael Jennings, Tommy Ross, Luke Fleming, Oisín Higgins, Oisín Murphy, Dennis Coffey, Alan Reilly (0-4), Dylan McLoughlin, Adrian Marren (1-2), Liam Reilly, Tommy Henry (1-0), Jack Duffy, Cathal Brennan (C)

Referee: John Griffin (Calry/St Joseph’s).