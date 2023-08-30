St Molaise Gaels mean business in Sligo Senior football championship

St Farnan’s 0-6 St Molaise Gaels 2-15

Homeland Senior Football Championship Group 1 Rd 2

St Molaise Gaels got their 2023 Homeland Sligo Senior championship campaign underway on a high with what turned out to be a comfortable win against St. Farnan’s at Markievicz Park on Friday evening last.

The Grange based side, who were Intermediate champions last year, showed that their league form which saw them finish level at the top of Division One was not a flash in the pan as they took early control of the game and led almost all the way without being exerted.

For St Farnan’s who were short a number of senior players through injury it was a second defeat in this year’s championship which leaves them with a mountain to climb in their two remaining matches if they are to avoid the relegation trapdoor.

The game started at an even enough pace with St Molaise playing into the dressing room end with the aid of a strong breeze. They had the opening score of the game from Eoin McHugh but that was quickly cancelled out by a well worked point at the other end for Martin Mulligan.

The early exchanges were robust and neither side had a foothold until St Molaise centre forward Gerard Brady found a gap in the St Farnan’s defence for the first goal of the game after six minutes to give his side a lead they never relinquished.

Kevin McGee quickly pointed at the other end but it was to be the west Sligo side’s last score of the half as St Molaise took total control of possession and of the scoreboard.

With Sligo senior panellist Joe Keaney adding a goal finished with aplomb in the 23rd minute, the Grange men made full use of the elements to also score ten unanswered points - from Luke Towey (2), Alan McLoughhlin (4), McHugh (2), Cathal Herron and centre back Evan Farrell - to bring them to the break with a 2-11 to 0-2 advantage.

Despite the margin being beyond them, St Farnan’s came out battling for the second half and managed to keep parity in a low scoring second half.

They had three points from the boot of Gavin Connolly, all from distance - both off the ground and from play - with captain Ciaran O’Connor getting a fourth.

St Molaise kept the margin at 15 with points from frees by McLoughlin and Michael Langan as well as points from play by Herron and McHugh.

St Molaise now progress to play Curry next weekend while St Farnan’s have a bye until round Four and will be hoping for a change of fortune over the three week break

St. Farnan’s: Simon Mullarkey, James Weir, Shane Molloy, Ronan Molloy, Trevor Kilgannon, David Hallinan, Shane O’Brien, Gavin Connolly, Ciaran O’Connor, Fionn Connolly, James Golden, Martin Mulligan, Thomas Cawley, Kevin McGee, Mattie Lang

St. Molaise Gaels; Niall McLoughlin, Liam Kennedy, Luke Casserly, Marc Heraghty, Luke Towey (0-2), Evan Farrell (0-1), John Kerins, Joseph Keaney (1-0), Alan McLoughlin (0-5, 1f), Eoin McHugh (0-4), Gerard Brady (1-0), Aaron Currid, Cathal Herron (0-2), Keelan Watters , Michael Langan (0-1, f).

Referee; Michael Connolly.