St Molaise and Curry entertain in Sligo Senior Football league

Lots of interesting clashes

Despite a weekend of conditions that made good football next to impossible, there was still a full calendar of Fureys Coaches Senior League games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday last that has seen a number of teams come right back into contention for promotion or relegation as the Sligo club football season starts to heat up.

The fare started on Friday night where there were four games played despite the monsoon like conditions and poor light experienced at all venues.

At the top of the table, long time leaders Naomh Molaise Gaels were in action at home against Curry and although the Grange based side won out in the end, they were made to work all the way by last year’s Division Two champions.

Naomh Molaise got a fine start, spurred on by a 12th minute Joseph Keaney goal and were 1-5 to 0-3 up after 20 minutes with Michael Langan’s free taking building the score. The visitors finished the first half strongly however to trail by just two 1-7 to 0-8 at the break.

A good start to the second half had stretched that lead to five within ten minutes but Curry stuck to the task and the home side only pulled away with an unanswered 1-2 in the last five minutes to complete an eight point victory that keeps them at the top of the table.

Their nearest rivals at the start of the day were St Mary’s who were visitors to Tourlestrane in a repeat of last year’s senior football championship final. It was a low scoring and cagey affair that was badly impacted by the conditions. The home side had marginally the better of the first half but could only manage to finish three points which was matched by a Nathan Rooney goal to give an unusual half time score of 0-3 to 1-0. The second half wasn’t greatly different with St Mary’s opening up a two point margin, 1-2 to 0-3, half way through before being pegged back to leave the sides level with five minutes to go. They added a point each to finish tied and both lose ground in the race for a place in the league final.

Those dropped points by St Mary’s opened up the opportunity for Shamrock Gaels to move into second place on the table with a hard earned 1-15 to 2-9 victory over Calry St Joseph’s at Hazelwood. The visitors welcomed back county netkeeper Daniel Lyons for his first club appearance of the season and aided by the elements they had established a strong lead by half time, going in 1-11 to 0-4 ahead. The home side made a battle of it however and had the better of the second half confining their opponents to adding just four further points but unable to get enough at the other end leaving the Gaels three point winners 1-15 to 2-9.

In the final game played, at Ransboro, the elements again were a factor in enabling 2022 league champions Coolera Strandhill build up an impressive 3-11 to 0-2 lead by the break. It was an unassailable lead and in a low scoring second half, both sides only added five points to leave it 3-16 to Buninnadden’s 0-7 at the end.

In Division Two, the two teams who started the weekend at the top of the table, and who were previously unbeaten, were both beaten for the first time.

On Friday evening Eastern Harps made the journey west and found Easkey too much to handle on the night. With scores hard to come by in the conditions. the home side asserted their dominance in the first half to go in four points to the good 0-5 to 0-1 with the sole point for the visitors coming from a Caelan Hunt free. Although Hunt got two of the first three scores of the second half to bring the scores to 0-6 to 0-3 in favour of the home side, Easkey pulled away in the last quarter with three unanswered points to complete a 0-9 to 0-3 victory.

On Saturday afternoon, Drumcliffe Rosses Point whose league form has been patchy after a promising start to the year travelled to meet league leaders Coolaney Mullinabreena. The visitors emerged victorious by a single point 0-11 to 1-7.

Later on Saturday Ballymote and St. Partick’s fought out a low scoring but entertaining game.

St Patrick’s got a flying start with 1-1 on the board inside ten minutes but the home side fought their way back to parity at the break 0-4 to 1-1.

Ballymote briefly went ahead at the start of the second half but a second St Patrick’s goal restored their lead ten minutes in.

Three unanswered Jack Lavin frees swung things back Ballymote’s way by the 20th minute but St Patrick’s finished the stronger to get four of the last five scores and emerge victorious by three points in a 2-6 to 0-9 scoreline.

In the other game of Division Two, neighbours Geevagh were visitors to St Michael’s at Ballintogher.

The visitors took control from early on and led by four, 1-4 to 0-3 at half time.

After the break, they got a further four scores to their opponents’ one and emerged with five point victory 1-8 to 1-3 that keeps them just off the leaders on the league table but leaves the home side rooted to the bottom of the league table.

In Division Three, Cloonacool who had the last 100% record in the league finally saw that fall with a three point reverse away to Shamrock Gaels at Coola, 2-8 to 1-8.

With Naomh Molaise Gaels putting up a strong display at Grange scoring 18 points to beat St Mary’s by double scores the race for promotion in Division Three has now really hotted up.

Enniscrone Kilglass were likewise strong winners over Eastern Harps, 1-13 to 0-1 which jumps them very much in the promotion discussion.

In the fourth game of the Division, St John’s who have had a disappointing run, found the net on four occasions to deliver a 4-4 to 0-5 victory over Tourlestrane in South Sligo, certainly their best display of the year to date.

These results saw Cloonacool go from first back to fourth on the table with Naomh Molaise Gaels and Enniscrone Kilglass in the promotion slots. The north county side ahead on the head to head rule.

In Division 4A Drumcliffe Rosses poiunt went clear on top of the table with a good 1-18 to 2-8 win over Coolera Strandhill victory at Oxfield that moves the two points clear of three teams including Tubbercurry who had a big 5-17 to 0-5 win over neighbours Coolaney Mullinabreena.

In Division 4B there were two big winners. Owenmore Gaels went two points clear on the table after a big 5-18 to 0-7 victory over a weakened Ballymote side.

Meanwhile over in the west, Easkey took the local bragging rights with an similarly impressive 7-11 to 2-6 victory over neighbours Enniscrone Kilglass to go second in the table, ahead of their neighbours and Ballymote on scoring difference with one game to play.