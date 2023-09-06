St Mary’s hit five goals past Calry/St Joseph’s in the Sligo Senior championship

St Mary’s 5-21 Calry/St Joseph’s 1-12

Action from St Mary’s and Calry/St Joseph’s in the Homeland Senior Football Championship Group 1 Rd 3 match in Markievicz Park. Pic: Donal Hackett.

St Mary’s, who were within minutes of a county title in 2022, continued their impressive march through this year’s competition with a dominant performance against neighbours Calry St Joseph’s at Markievicz Park on Sunday.

The Hazelwood side came into the game in good form after a strong first round win but from when Cian Breheny hit the first goal after just five minutes, St Mary’s were clinical, none more so than leading scorer Nathan Rooney who ran up 2-8.

With just one game to play in three week’s time against St Molaise Gaels, the win and the margin of victory effectively guarantees the Ballydoogan side a semi final place again this year while Calry are still not out of contention with two games to play.

Emlyn Mulligan opened the scoring for St Mary’s and captain Paul Kilcoyne doubled the advantage within three minutes before Gavin Lynch shot Calry’s first score after some clever interplay between Eoin Doherty and Daire O’Boyle.

St Mary’s were dominating the early midfield exchange and broke forward in numbers to create the opportunity for Breheny to goal.

They followed that up with three Rooney points, one a free, and another from Breheny himself over the next ten minutes.

Calry battled hard and with the midfield duo of Brian Cox and Damien O’Boyle working well in the middle of the pitch they worked scoring opportunities that were foiled by fouls which were gratefully converted into scores by Eoin Doherty and Darie O’Boyle.

The St Mary’s midfield however was definitely on top and when Tony O’Kelly Lynch burst through the centre on 19 minutes to set up Ronan Niland, who turned and scored into the bottom corner of the net, the gap was starting to open between the sides.

Rooney added another point while Doherty and Cox pointed for Calry as the game went into half time with St Mary’s leading 2-07 to 0-7.

Whatever ambition Calry might have had to claw that back was crushed in the opening six minutes of the second half as the eventual winners hit 1-4 without reply to put the game beyond their opponents.

Doherty and Rooney exchanged points before Calry midfielder Cox, combined with Brian Callaghan and Doherty to work through the Mary’s defence and rifle the ball into the top corner.

The joy was short lived however as St Mary’s hit back with an immediate like for like response from Gerard O’Kelly Lynch to go 4-12 to 1-8 up with only ten minutes on the clock.

Kilcoyne and Breheny added points as the game started to run down to its inevitable conclusion.

Despite having two players off the field for black card offences Calry defended gamely but were still outscored 0-7 to 0-7 over the last ten minutes to run out 5-21 to 1-12 winners at the final whistle.

Calry St Josephs: Aidan Devaney, Cormac Coyne, Conor Stinchon (0-1) , Liam Donoughe, Eoin Nicholson, Brian Callaghan, Shaun Cawley, Brian Shannon, Brian Cox (1-1), Damien O’Boyle (C) (0-1), Eoin Doherty (C) (0-4), Dara Foy, Gavin Lynch (0-2) Conor Griffin, Daire O Boyle ( 0-2) Subs Conall Stenson (0-2)

St. Mary’s: David Lynch, David Philips, Luke Nicholson, Zac Mahon, Robert O’ Kelly Lynch, Paul Kilcoyne (C) (0-3), Gerard O’ Kelly Lynch, Tony O’ Kelly Lynch (0.1), Niall Feehily, Fintan Campbell(1-0) , Ronan Niland (1-2), Scott Lynch(1-2), Cian Breheny (1-0) Emlyn Mulligan (0-4), Nathan Rooney (2-8)

Referee; Ronan Hynes (St Farnan’s).