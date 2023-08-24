St Mary’s cruise to victory over St Farnan’s  in the Sligo Senior championship

St Mary’s 1-10 St Farnan’s 0-6

Championship

Group 1 Rd 1

At Quigabar

2022 championship finalists St. Mary’s justified their standing as one of the favourites for this year’s competition with a comfortable win in this opening round game of the 2023 senior championship played at Quigabar on Saturday last.

The strong swirling wind made it difficult for both sides but in a game where both defences did well, the Sligo town side dealt better with the breaking ball as St. Farnan’s struggled to win their kickouts.

Although playing against the breeze, St. Farnan’s were first on the scoreboard on five minutes as Gavin Connolly converted a free after a foul on Shane O’Brien.

Nathan Rooney who would be the leading scorer on the day with eight points – four from play - replied two minutes later with his first free of the evening to level matters.

From there his side took full advantage of the conditions over the following ten minutes to open up a lead that was always going to be a challenge to chase down.

That started with a well worked goal involving Sligo U20 stars Robert O’Kelly Lynch and Ronan Niland before centre forward Niland worked his way through the defence to find the net.

St. Mary’s then added three unanswered points in quick succession, one from Fintan Campbell and two from Nathan Rooney whose movement was causing difficulties for the St. Farnan’s backline.

St. Farnan’s had a goal chance at the other end after Fionn Connolly sent in an excellent opportunity for James Golden, but they had to be content with a point from a free, allowed for the advantage.

A second free for a foul on Thomas Cawley was converted by Patrick O’Connor to leave the score 1-4 to 0-3 with ten minutes remaining in the first half

St. Mary’s finished the half with three points, two frees from Nathan Rooney and a fine point from play by substitute, Cian Breheny who replaced the inured Emlyn Mulligan.

As the break approached St Farnan’s had two goal opportunities, the first falling to Fionn Connolly whose shot was deflected for a 45. Gavin Connolly’s effort from that placed ball fell short with Patrick O’Connor unable to get the final touch for a goal opportunity to leave the half time advantage with St. Mary’s at 1-7 to 0-3.

After the break St. Mary’s were first on the scoreboard to extend their lead to eight with a point from play by Nathan Rooney.

Despite being favoured by the elements St Farnan’s found the St Mary’s defence impenetrable and had to be content with two frees converted by Patrick O’Connor.

The swirling breeze was making it difficulty for both sides but Nathan Rooney got his side’s final two points of the game, the first at the second attempt as his initial effort hit the post.

St Farnan’s had the final score of the game with a point from play by Fionn Connolly, just reward for his efforts during the game, but also his side’s first and only score from open play.

St. Farnan’s: Simon Mullarkey; James Weir, Shane Molloy, Ronan Molloy; Trevor Kilgannon, David Hallinan, Shane O’Brien; Gavin Connolly (0-1f), Ciarán O’Connor (c); Martin Mulligan, James Golden, Fionn Connolly (0-1); Thomas Cawley, Patrick O’Connor (0-4f), Mattie Lang.

Subs used : Stephen Mulligan, Niall Hallinan, Conor Gordon.

St. Mary’s: David Lynch; Zaak Mahon, Niall Feehily, David Phillips; Robert O’Kelly Lynch, Paul Kilcoyne (c), Tony O’Kelly Lynch; Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, Luke Nicholson; Fintan Campbell (0-1), Ronan Niland(1-0); Scott Lynch, Stephen Coen, Emlyn Mulligan, Nathan Rooney(0-8, 4f).

Subs used: Cian Breheny(0-1), Zaak Mahon, Sean Clifford, David McGovern.

Referee:Barry Judge