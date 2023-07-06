Sligo’s Under 16s reach All Ireland ‘B’ final with two point victory over Armagh

Ellen Giblin of Sligo tries to fight off Fiadhna Loughran of Armagh in Templeport on Wednesday evening. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Sligo’s Under 16 girls will take on Kerry in the All Ireland ‘B’ final after Gerard Mullaney’s side beat Armagh by two points in Templeport in Cavan on Wednesday evening.

Four first-half goals put Sligo in the driving seat at half-time, as they went into the break 4-04 to 1-05.

Sligo added just three points in the second-half, but they had done enough, with Armagh’s nine point second-half tally not enough.

Ellen Giblin’s early goal was added to by Grainne Cooke’s early point, with Sligo comfortable from the off.

Lucy Henry and Keeva Flynn hit over points as Sligo stretched their lead to 1-03 to no score, before Armagh hit back with a goal on 11 minutes.

A minute later, Sligo’s six point lead was restored as Keeva Flynn hit their second goal of the event, which was swiftly followed by a point from Aoibhean Durcan.

Two goals in two minutes from Sligo made this a very difficult task for Armagh.

Giblin and Flynn added a second goal apiece, as the scoreline after 17 minutes read 4-04 to 1-02 in Sligo’s favour.

Armagh managed to add three points at the end of the first-half, but they were trailing by eight points and had it all the do in the second-half.

Giblin added a fifth point for Sligo after the restart, and two quick points from Armagh closed the gap to seven.

Two more points further reduced that gap to five, but Keeva Flynn’s free left the scoreline at 4-06 to 1-09.

Armagh, to their credit, were battling hard.

Four points in quick succession left just two points between the sides in the dying stages, and the two sides exchanged points in the dying minutes, with Armagh unable to meet Sligo’s scoring tally.

With a final score of 4-07 to 1-14, Sligo are through to the All Ireland ‘B’ final where they will take on Kerry.

The details will be confirmed soon.

Sligo: Rebecca Davey, Caoimhe Crawley, Kathryn Feeney, Sinead Walsh, Aoibheann Durcan, Lucy Henry, Gemma O’Callaghan, Rachel McGoldrick, Leanne Galvin, Chloe Burns, Keeva Flynn, Grainne Cooke, Catherine Gallagher, Saoirse Corcoran, Ellen Giblin.

Subs: Ciara Gilligan for Saoirse Corcoran, Ada Conheady for Sinead Walsh, Ava Canning for Chloe Burns, Anna Kate Davitt for Leanne Galvin, Shannon Davey for Grainne Cooke,