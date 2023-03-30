Sligo’s U20s hurlers meet hot favourites Derry in opening round of the Championship

Tough away game for Barry Keenan’s young side

Sligo’s U20 hurlers came up against the competition’s hot favourites on their home patch when drawn against Derry in the opening round of the U20 B Hurling championship.

This game was played at Derry GAA’s Owenbeg complex on Saturday.

Playing with a young team that are all underage next year, Sligo couldn’t match the cohesion and firepower of the home side who ran out 5-21 to 2-9 victors.

Back row; Darragh Cox (coach), Cian Flynn, Jack Byron, Matthew Hunt, Conor White, Stephen Conway, Ryan Gillespie, Marc Gray, Lee Gilmartin, Darragh Flynn, Ciarán Keenan, Jaime Walsh, Niall Hallinan, Paul O’Brien, Barry Keenan (Manager), Niall Feehily (coach). Front row; Robert O’Kelly-Lynch, Thomas Davis, Paul Ruane, Donnchadh O’Brien, Seamus Foody, Matthew Percy, Jack Feeney, Adam Rolston, Oisín Hennessy.