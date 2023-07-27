Sligo’s senior leagues set for busy final weekend as first promotions, relegations and finalists confirmed

It was a weekend of movement across all four Division of the Fureys Coaches Sligo senior leagues last weekend with the first promotions, some relegations and finalists confirmed.

The results also set up a busy last day in the top three divisions in two weeks’ time with all to play for in the top division in particular.

That comes after St Marys took full advantage of playing at home in Kent Park in the top of the table Division One clash to inflict the first defeat of the season on Naomh Molaise Gaels.

Having lost and drawn their two previous matches against the other sides at the top end of the table, St Mary’s were quick out of the blocks on this occasion and a 6th minute goal gave them a head start that allowed them build up a seven-point half time lead – 1-8 to 0-4.

A second St Mary’s goal three minutes into the second half nipped any Naomh Molaise Gaels recovery in the bud but the visitors did have the better of the remainder of the game with a Jack Davitt goal; and the reliable free taking of Alan McLoughlin closing the gap to leave a six-point deficit at the close.

The win brought St Mary’s level on points with Naomh Molaise at the top of the table with the Grange side still in first place by virtue of a better scoring difference.

They were both joined at the top by Shamrock Gaels who had settled the direction of their game against Tubbercurry by half time. The south Sligo men did come back into it somewhat in the second half but the Gaels ran out convincing 3-19 to 1-8 winners.

Just behind those three on the table are Tourlestrane who had to battle all the way for a six-point victory in Bunninadden. With defeat meaning relegation for the home side, they were in no mood to make it easy and there was just a point in it at the break with the visitors 0-6 to 0-5 up.

Tourlestrane’ s greater cohesion and experience pulled them away in the second half and it ended 0-16 to 0-9 to keep them just behind the three leaders and still in with a chance of making the league final.

For Bunninadden unfortunately it leaves them four points adrift of the third last team with just one game to play so they will be playing in Division Two next year.

Coolera Strandhill also maintained a slim hope of being in the mix for the league final with a seven point, 2-15 to 1-11 win over St Farnans.

The game turned into something of a shoot-out with Niall Murphy notching 1-8 for Coolera and Paddy O’Connor accounting for all of St Farnan’s total. Barry O’Mahoney got Coolera’s second goal.

In the final Division One game of the weekend played on Sunday afternoon, Calry St Joseph’s maintained their revival with their third win in four games coming from behind in a dramatic finish to score 1-2 in the added time against 14 man Curry to win 2-15 to 1-16 and guarantee their top flight status again next year.

In Division Two, the joint leaders Coolaney Mullinabreena and Eastern Harps got their campaigns back in gear having both fallen to their first losses of the season a week previously.

The Harps were at home to St Michaels and took command from early and with Ciaran Hannon finding the net just before half time, they went into the break 1-7 to 0-5 ahead.

Any doubt about the outcome was put to bed in a devastating third quarter where the home side hit 2-4 without reply – Hannon and Caelan Hunt from a penalty with the goals - to double their tally and finish the game as a contest.

They added a Matt Henry goal and four more points while St Michaels added three to finish 4-15 to 0-8 but the result keeps the Harps firmly on course for Division One while it relegates St Michaels who will be in Division Three next year.

It was a lot tighter for Coolaney Mullinabreena who had just two points to spare, 3-13 to 3-11, in an entertaining and high scoring game against St. Patricks at Dromard.

The visitors got an excellent start and with goals from Criostóir Davey and Shane O’Brien, they were 2-2 to 1-1 up after just six minutes.

A second Davey goal strengthened that advantage and they went into the half time break 3-6 to 1-4 ahead. St Patricks came back at them in the third quarter to close the gap to just one by the 45th minute 3-8 to 3-7.

The Coolaney side settled however with four unanswered points and although they had to navigate the final seven minutes with 14 men they held out for the points.

The two leaders are three points clear on the table from Geevagh who eked out a narrow victory in a low scoring game in Geevagh.

The home side established an early lead, 0-3 to 0-1 by the tenth minute, but Owenmore Gaels hit back with what turned out to be the only goal of the game to lead by two at half time, 1-3 to 0-4.

The visitors could only add two points in the second half however and Geevagh hit five more to win on a 0-9 to 1-5 scoreline.

Easkey join Geevagh three behind the leaders with a good two point win over Drumcliffe Rosses Point at Oxfield Park. 2-9 to 1-10. It was nip and tuck all the way with the visitors one up at half time 1-3 to 0-5.

The home side got on top early in the second half and led by two, 1-6 to 1-4, halfway through before a devasting burst of 1-4 without reply in ten minutes swing the game the way of the seasiders.

In the remaining game, Castleconnor, with goals from Sligo players Sean Carrabine and Oisín Flynn, had their second win in the trot, 2-11 to 2-8, this time against Ballymote, to put a bit of distance between them and the bottom of the table.

Although Coolaney and Eastern Harps are three points clear in the table, both can still join them on the same points depending on results in the final round so it will go to the wire.

In Division Three, there were wins again at the top of the table for Naomh Molaise Gaels and Enniscrone Kilglass which sees both sides on the brink of promotion. Naomh Molaise Gaels had two points to spare at Keash over Eastern Harps.

At Cloonacool, the home side, which led the Division through the early rounds, found Enniscrone Kilglass too tough a nut to crack and went down by three points 0-9 to 0-6.

That result leaves Cloonacool four points behind the leaders with one game to go and thus outside the promotion places for another year.

Shamrock Gaels who had a strong 2-16 to 1-6 win over Curry in Curry are the only side that can now catch the leading two if they win the replaying of a game that was abandoned due to lightning in an earlier round.

If that Gaels fail to win that game, Coolaney Mullinabreena and Enniscrone will be promoted to Division Two before the last round is played and will contest the Division Three league final.

At the other end it is still all to play for with just one point separating four teams – St Marys, Tourlestrane, Curry and Eastern Harps.

Last weekend was the final round of games for most sides in Division Four. There are two deferred games to be played in Division 4A but Drumcliffe Rosses Point is already confirmed on the top of the table and can’t be overhaled.

They will wait in the final to see if they will be facing one of St Patrick’s, Tubber or St, Farnan’s, one of which could emerge alongside, or indeed ahead of them in the table, depending on the outcome of two deferred games involving all three that will be played out over the coming weeks.

Division 4B completed on Sunday when Ballymote’s eight-point victory over Shamrock Gaels at Coola, 2-17 to 1-12, brought them level on points with Easkey but ahead on the head to head rule as a result of which they will face table toppers Owenmore Gaels in the final.

The final round of League games will take place on the weekend after next, August 4 – 6 with the finals to be played on the following weekend.