Sligo’s inspiring Under 20s suffer heartbreaking All Ireland final defeat to Kildare after unforgettable journey

Sligo goalkeeper Ethan Carden punches the ball ahead of Sean Hanifan of Kildare during the Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final between Kildare and Sligo at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

KILDARE 1-17

SLIGO 0-12

Do not go gently into the light, but rage, rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though setbacks and hurdles ravaged Sligo throughout this campaign and they certainly came thick and fast this afternoon at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan, Paul Henry’s U-20 footballers emptied their hearts and lungs in this contest, retrieving a difficult situation to the point that with ten minutes to play, extra-time, or possibly even a smash and grab win, looked like it might be on the cards.

Two minutes later Kildare had pillaged 1-2, and dreams of a first U-20 All-Ireland title in the county’s history had evaporated into the air, to be scattered across southern Ulster by the fresh breeze that blew down the ground.

From the start, there was a serious element of patchwork to Sligo’s lineout, enforced by injuries to key players such as Dillon Walsh and Canice Mulligan.

Five substitutions by the 39th minute, three of them enforced by injury, meant that by the end, Henry had been forced to turn over every stone in the bid to find the alchemy he needed, despite being rocked back by one anguished player hobbling off after another.

There’s no doubt that in the days, weeks and possibly years to come, goalkeeper Ethan Carden will relive those two kickouts, one that was sent back over his crossbar by Seán Hanafin, and the second that was plucked from the sky by Killian Browne and delightfully, agonisingly, perfectly and painfully floated over his head for the game’s decisive goal.

Yet there should be comfort in the fact that Sligo were running on empty at that stage of proceedings.

Brian Byrne’s introduction had shored up the full forward position and given the Connacht champions a real and robust threat close to goal, while at midfield, Dylan Walsh and Rossa Sloyan had got stuck into the breaking ball battle in a much bigger way, pushing up to attack the Kildare kickout, and Sligo were winning some primary possession in a way that simply wasn’t happening before half-time.

The official attendance was just over 10,000 – and either that number, or the official capacity of 28,000, is grievously wrong, since cramming 18,000 more people into the arena would have left the players without the room to inflate a football, never mind to kick one.

That crowd was dominated by Sligo voices craving a historic victory, and they were rallying the troops to the utmost, and yet simply put, Kildare’s greater athleticism, their greater depth, their greater experience and maturity, and no small amount of footballing ability, meant that they simply had too much, and for the full duration of the first half, and indeed for the last ten minutes, that came ot the fore.

The Lily Whites’ control of the kickout battle in the first half was a huge factor as they established a solid platform by the interval, while ten scorers from play spoke volumes about their ability to hurt Sligo from different parts of the pitch.

With the wind at their backs, they had a four point lead on the board with just ten minutes gone, and didn’t look back from there.

Niall Dolan, Callum Bolton and a Cormac Barker free, all from distance, made it 0-3 to no score and when big full-forward Hanafin followed up with a close range point, one of several key plays from the Naas player, Sligo were in huge trouble.

Their possessions all seemed to start from deep positions as Kildare hoovered up break after break under the long kickout, and while there were good scores from James Donlon and Daire O’Boyle to keep them in touch, Kildare kicked on again in the second quarter to lead by 0-9 to 0-4 at the interval, with Adam Fanning chipping in with two fine hooked kicks in that period.

Injuries continued to hamper Sligo. Centre forward James Donlon was the next key player to make way, but his replacement Brian Byrne turned out to be one of their best attacking weapons.

As Hanafin did in the first half, Byrne offered a big physical presence in front of goal and his ability to win and convert direct ball yielded two points and one free that Luke Marren converted, while the Sligo-dominated crowd gave perhaps their biggest roar of the day when Tomas Von Engelbrechten appeared to come through the back of the Curry club man inside the square midway through the second half.

Referee Martin McNally was right there and decided that no penalty was warranted, but Sligo kept coming, and Marren’s sixth free of the afternoon meant it was 0-13 to 0-11 with just under ten minutes remaining.

After a marathon season, they were about to hit the wall, while Kildare were poised to unleash their devastating final kick.

Kildare: Cormac Barker (0-1 free); Harry O'Neill (0-1), Tomas Von Engelbrechten (0-1), Ryan Burke; James Harris, James McGrath, Jack McKevitt; Niall Dolan (0-1), Shane Farrell (0-1 free); Ryan Sinkey (0-1, Callum Bolton (0-2), Colm Dalton; Adam Fanning (0-3), Seán Hanafin (0-2), Oisín O'Sullivan (0-2).

Subs: Eoin Cully (0-1) for O’Sullivan (38), Ethan Mountaine for Harris (45), Killian Browne (1-1) for Sinkey (48), Sam Savage for Dolan (56), Daire Guerin for Fanning (60+2).

Sligo: Ethan Carden; Ross Chambers, Conor Johnston, Luke Casserly; Dylan Walsh (0-1), Dylan McLoughlin, Rossa Sloyan; Conor Sheridan, Ross Doherty; Ronan Niland, James Donlon (0-1), Mark McDaniel; Luke Marren (0-7 frees), Daire O'Boyle (0-1), Matt Henry.

Subs: Joshua Flynn for Henry (23), Zaak Mahon for Chambers (half-time), Robert O’Kelly Lynch for McDaniel (half-time), Brian Byrne (0-2) for Flynn (33), Conor McMorrow for Donlon (39).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)