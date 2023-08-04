Sligo’s Gus Chapman ‘honoured’ to be chosen as referee for TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate final

Sligo referee Gus Chapman says he is honoured to be chosen to take charge of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate final between Clare and Kildare on Sunday, August 13th.

For Chapman, representing Shamrock Gaels, there’s a sense of history repeating.

Chapman refereed the National League Division 2 Final in 2013, before following up with the 2013 All-Ireland Intermediate Final, and 2023 has taken a similar path for him.

Chapman was referee for the Armagh-Laois Lidl NFL Division 2 Final at Croke Park in April and now he has been handed his second TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final assignment, a decade after his first.

Chapman warmed up for Croke Park by refereeing last Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior semi-final between Kerry and Mayo in Thurles, while other big games this year were Cavan v Dublin in the group stages of the All-Ireland series, and the Kildare-Tyrone Intermediate quarter-final.

“I’m delighted and honoured and it’s a privilege to be asked to referee the Intermediate Final,” Chapman said.

“I’m really looking forward to the big day and I’m delighted for my umpires too.”

Dublin’s Angela Gallagher, a former Sligo player and now member of the Donaghmore-Ashbourne club in Meath, is now preparing for her second TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final as match referee.

Back in 2017, Gallagher refereed the drawn Junior decider between Derry and Fermanagh at Croke Park.

Earlier this year, Gallagher refereed the Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior A Final, the TG4 Leinster Junior Final and the recent All-Ireland U16 C Final between Antrim and Clare.

Gallagher said: “I feel very privileged to be asked to referee this Final.

“It’s huge for me because I played football and it’s been a journey to continue into refereeing.”