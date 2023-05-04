Sligo’s Canice Mulligan named the Connacht U20 player of the championship

St Patrick’s clubman captaining the side who play Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday

Canice Mulligan of Sligo in action against Sam O'Neill of Galway during the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Sligo U20 captain Canice Mulligan has been named the EirGrid U20 Player of the Connacht Championship. The St Patrick’s clubman who is captain of Paul Henry’s side taking on Kerry this Saturday in the All-Ireland semi-final, led the team during their epic performance to be crowned Connacht champions, with victories away to Roscommon, Mayo and Galway.

Sligo retained the title which they won for the first time in the county’s history last year under Dessie Sloyan. From that team, St Molaise Gaels’ Joseph Keaney was also named the Connacht player of the championship.

Mulligan’s drive and determination on the pitch has led them to retaining the trophy. Mulligan’s power and immense work rate has been the driving force behind Sligo this year and was the deciding factor in him being awarded this title.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid has announced the EirGrid U20 Players of the Provinces following the conclusion of the EirGrid GAA Football U20 Provincial Championship. Along with Sligo’s Mulligan, William Shine of Kerry, Ryan Sinkey of Kildare, and Oisín Savage of Down have been rewarded for their standout performances in their respective EirGrid U20 Provincial Championships.

Kerry’s scoring sensation William Shine has been awarded the EirGrid U20 Munster Player of the Province award. Shine’s pace and tremendous skill has been a cut above the rest in Munster this year and his performance in the Munster final was no different. Kerry’s convincing victory over Cork saw Shine bag six influential scores.

Down’s scoring ace Oisin Savage has been named as the EirGrid U20 Ulster Player of the Province. Savage’s eye for goal and clinical free taking has launched Laverty’s side to the provincial title. Savage has no doubt been the driving force in this Down squad and will look to go one further in a tough match-up against Kildare.

Wing forward Ryan Sinkey has deservedly been named the EirGrid U20 Leinster Player of the Province. Sinkey has been a key focal point in the Kildare attack having claimed four points from play during the thrilling, hard fought battle in a Leinster final victory against Dublin. Sinkey’s drive and everlasting engine has been crucial to Kildare’s transitioning play this year. All year Sinkey has been the epitome of hard work.

2023 marks the ninth year that EirGrid, the state-owned company charged with securing the transition of Ireland’s electricity grid to a low carbon future, has sponsored the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship.

The EirGrid U20 Football Championship is part of EirGrid's wider commitment to supporting local communities and investing in the future of Ireland. As the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, EirGrid plays a vital role in ensuring that the country has a reliable and sustainable source of energy, so communities can prosper, and the economy can grow.

Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, Michael Mahon, commented; “Congratulations to Canice, Oisín, Ryan and William on being awarded their respective EirGrid U20 Player of the Province awards. To receive a prestigious title like this takes serious commitment, devotion, and months of preparation, it is a true sign of their character. As we have seen on numerous occasions in the past, the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship provides an opportunity to promote potential young stars in the GAA. I have every faith that these young men will drive on and further their careers at senior intercounty level.”