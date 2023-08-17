Sligo’s Aidan Hynes part of Ireland squad for Wheelchair Open Floorball Internationals in Prague

Calry native part of 12 person squad

Sligo native Aidan Hynes is among the 12-person squad who are taking part in the upcoming 2023 Prague Wheelchair Open Floorball International.

Hynes, from Calry, is part of the team which is made up of wheelchair All-Star hurlers from the four Provinces.

The competition takes place in Prague, Czech Republic.

GAA President, Larry McCarthy was in Croke Park on Wednesday the 2nd of August to formally announce the players who will make up the second international wheelchair hurling squad.

The 12-person panel, made up of wheelchair All-Star hurlers from each of the four provinces, will travel to take part in the 2023 Prague Wheelchair Open Floorball International.

Floorball is a game being considered for addition to the list of sports in the Paralympics. It differs mainly from wheelchair hurling in that players cannot rise the ball.

The GAA team will represent the Association in competition against Floorball teams from the Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The team is sponsored MyClubShop.ie, owned by long-standing wheelchair hurling sponsor Martin Donnelly and is captained by Limerick Paralympian, James McCarthy.

President Larry McCarthy said: “Thanks to the work of the GAA For All committee there is a programme in place to make our games as inclusive as possible.”

“Wheelchair hurling is a skilful game that lives up to the motto of the GAA being a place ‘Where We All Belong’ and is really going from strength to strength.”

“Through this invitation to play in Prague, we have a chance to acknowledge some of our very best players and to offer them the opportunity, to not only compete at a very high level, but to represent their families, their clubs, their counties and our Association, on the international stage.”

“Congratulations and best wishes to all who have been selected and our thanks to Martin Donnelly for his continued support.”

The squad is: Aidan Hynes (Sligo), James McCarthy (Capt) (Limerick), Melanie Griffith (Vice Capt)(Carlow), Sean Bennett (Laois), Ciaran Bradley (Down), Shane Curran (Galway), Paul Hannon (Armagh), Alex Hennebry (Waterford), Cian Horgan (Kerry), Damhan Hughes (Tyrone), Maurice Noonan (Limerick) and Ellie Sheehy (Limerick).