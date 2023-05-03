Sligo U20s on a mission as they look to All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry on Saturday in Pearse Stadium

All-Ireland U20 championship semi-final

Sligo manager Paul Henry during the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Sligo’s scintillating U-20 footballers are just one step away from reaching a first ever All-Ireland U-20 final.

But, they will be opposed by the mighty Kerry at 4.45 in Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

Already the bookies are making the Will Shine inspired Kerry favourites which suits Paul Henry’s men to a tee.

For this is a truly formidable Sligo side who are backboned by a number of last year’s stars.

Kildare, who went on to take the titles just edged out Sligo, so this is a team that fears nobody.

And they will be hugely boosted by the fact that the seniors are playing in the Connacht final against Galway a day later.

The GAA has never been in a better place in the Yeats County and Henry is so happy to be right up there with the best.

And he paid a rich tribute to Sligo’s 18-year-old hero Dillon Walsh whose last gasp winner sent the whole county wild with elation.

“This has been a great year and we were so delighted to retain the title this year which is a great confidence boost for us and the lads who did it as well.

“These are great days in Sligo GAA with the seniors being in the Connacht final on Sunday and we have had great success at colleges level as well,” said the Curry club man.

“Sligo did it the hard way by beating Roscommon, Mayo and Galway en route, and our ability to win tight matches and we deserved to win a Connacht title.”

But this Sligo team is back-boned by a number of key survivors from last year’s team.

“Luke Casserly, Conor Johnston, Dylan Walsh, Dylan McLoughlin, James Donlon Canice Mulligan, Matt Henry and Luke Marren would all have played last year.

“Their experience of winning games is crucial and they would have won at U-17 as well as U-20.

“They have got used to winning and that is huge and you have to win games to get that experience and we seem to be able to get over the line in tight games.”

He added: “That victory over Galway was an amazing way to win a Connacht title and Dillon Walsh made a huge impact and when he got the ball, we knew he would go for it.

“We see Dillon doing this all the time in training and we asked him to use his great pace when he got the ball.

“He is a great athlete, and it was on his 18h birthday and he was a hero on his birthday.”

Sligo have loads of experience as they face a most impressive Kerry side.

“We have a lot of good individuals, but we also have a great team ethic with lads driving each other on to be the very best they can be.”

Henry saw Kerry beat Cork in the Munster final when they got off to a very good start with Will Shine outstanding at full forward.

“We will have to make sure that we don’t let them off to a great start like that.

“They have some excellent all- round footballers, and we will just have to contain them while playing our own game as well.

“Will Shine is a great scorer and he will take marking, but I am sure we will have lads who will be up to the task.

“We have a very good team ethic and hopefully we can impose our style on them.

“And there is a great work ethic here and we defend and attack as a unit.”

He added; “Going into an All-Ireland semi-final is a big deal and we need to work as hard as we can and hopefully we can do it.

“It is a wonderful week for Sligo football, and we are on a wave and let’s hope we are still on the wave after Saturday,” he added.