Sligo U20s back in Connacht football final after defeating Mayo in blustery Bekan

Sligo 0-17 Mayo 1-9

Sligo captain Canice Mulligan in action with Fenton Kelly of Mayo during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

In horrendous conditions in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan on Wednesday night, Sligo U20s put on a strong performance against hosts Mayo as the Connacht holders booked their place in the final this coming Wednesday.

Paul Henry’s side, despite going down to an early Mayo goal, dominated for the majority of the game and led by captain Canice Mulligan in midfield, were impressive throughout.

The Yeats men led by 9 points with 50 minutes gone and despite Mayo notching up a number of late scores, Sligo were at full value to their victory. This follows their previous week’s win also on the road away to Roscommon as they now travel to Tuam on Wednesday to play Galway.

Luke Marren, who scored an immense 10 points against the Rossies, got his first of four on 7 minutes, getting Sligo off the mark after good work from Mark McDaniel, Mayo’s Dara Hurley getting the opening score in the first minute.

McDaniel was gifted possession from the Mayo kickout and fed Ronan Niland who pointed with ease, the impressive Matt Henry fisting over his first point as Sligo led by two.

Bob Tuohy added a fine score for Mayo and on 13 minutes, the hosts found the back of the net. A quick move involving James Maheady found the onrushing Fenton Kelly who goaled.

Another big score from Tuohy had Mayo in front by three midway through the opening period.

Good work from the excellent Mulligan found the lively Henry who added his second much to the delight of the large support. Mayo added another through Tom O’Flaherty on 20 minutes, Conal Dawson involved.

The Sligo defence were impressing and both Dylan Walsh and Rossa Sloyan were covering a lot of ground and ended up with two points each. Mulligan linked up with Daire O’Boyle and there was a possible goal chance on, O’Boyle cleverly opting for the point as it was back to a two point game.

The hardworking Conor Sheridan was fouled and Marren duly did the honours with Sligo then having a chance on goal moments later. Mulligan and McDaniel had shots blocked by a defender and the Mayo keeper with Sloyan hitting the point as it was back level. Sloyan again was involved in the next score, a neat ball into Henry who pointed from play on 28 minutes.

Sloyan added another after he was fouled and quickly pointed just before the interval. Mayo were down to 14 men after Seán Morahan was black carded on 31 minutes as Sligo led by 0-9 to 1-4 at half-time in what was an entertaining game of football despite the testing conditions.

Walsh added a fantastic point for Sligo after the resumption as down the other end, Mayo had a goal chance involving Jack Fallon and Hurley saved on 36 minutes. Hurley added a fine score from play as two separated them.

Niland added his second with good build up play from Sligo and then substitute Dillon Walsh, who made an impact the week previous, did likewise and moments after his introduction the Owenmore Gaels man added a point from play.

Henry again was on target on 44 minutes as Sligo were adding to their lead, now at five points. Excellent scores from Marren (free), Dylan Walsh (‘45) and a fabulous point from O’Boyle after running from distance, put Sligo in front by 8 with Mayo only scoring one so far in the second half.

Both were introducing their bench as conditions were far from balmy in Bekan. Marren added a free on Niland, Sligo’s 17th point on 52 minutes. Mayo then converted a number of late scores with their impressive midfielder Kelly adding two on the bounce, along with points from Ryan Fadden and Kelly with another as Sligo ran out five point winners and the holders, who won the title for the first time last year, are very much aiming to make it two in a row.

SLIGO: Ethan Carden, Ross Chambers, Conor Johnston, Luke Casserly, Dylan Walsh (0-2 ‘45), Dylan McLoughlin, Rossa Sloyan (0-2), Conor Sheridan, Canice Mulligan (C), Mark McDaniel, Ronan Niland (0-2), Ross Doherty, Luke Marren (0-4 3f), Daire O’Boyle (0-2), Matt Henry (0-4).

Substitutes used; Dillon Walsh (0-1) for McDaniel (41), Joshua Flynn for Niland (50), Ciarán O’Reilly for Sloyan (53), Brian Byrne for Sheridan (58), James Kiernan for Doherty (64).

MAYO: David Dolan, Cian McHale, Sam Callinan, Ciaran Boland, Paul Gilmore, Seán Morahan (C), Conal Dawson, Bob Tuohy (0-2), Fenton Kelly (1-3), Cathal Corless, Tom O’Flaherty (0-1), Jack Fallon, Cian MacHale, James Maheady, Dara Hurley (0-2).

Ryan Fadden (0-1) for Fallon (42), Brendan Collins for Cian McHale (46), Finbarr McLoughlin for Cian MacHale (49), Dara Joyce for Corless (50), Adam Beirne for Hurley (62).

REFEREE: Michael McGirl (Leitrim).