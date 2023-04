Sligo travel to Tuam on Wednesday for the Connacht decider

Sligo manager Paul Henry during the Eirgrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Mayo at Connacht GAA COE in Bekan, Mayo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

Sligo U20 manager Paul Henry said he was delighted with his side’s performance against Mayo in horrendous conditions in Bekan on Wednesday as they emerged five point winners and keep up their aim to retain the Connacht crown.