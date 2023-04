Sligo win back to back Connacht championships

Daire O'Boyle of Sligo in action with Luc O'Connor of Galway during the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

There were special scenes in Tuam Stadium on Wednesday evening as Sligo scored the last three points to claim victory against Galway in the Connacht Championship decider and retain their title won for the first time ever in the county’s history last year.