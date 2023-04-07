Sligo team confirmed for Connacht Championship quarter final with London

Tony McEntee’s men in action in McGovern Park in Ruislip at 3pm

Tony McEntee's Sligo are playing London in Ruislip on Saturday in the Connacht Championship quarter-final.

Emma Gallagher Sligo Champion Fri 7 Apr 2023 at 11:25







THE Sligo Senior football team that will face London on Saturday in Ruislip has been announced. The Yeats men, fresh from their brilliant win against Wicklow in the Div 4 final in Croke Park last weekend, are taking on London at 3pm on Saturday.