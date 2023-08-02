Sligo minor players enjoying the hype surrounding All Ireland journey: ‘It’s nice to be recognised’

It’s been a journey that has got everyone talking, and the Sligo Minor girls team are proud to see the hype surrounding their All Ireland journey.

On Saturday afternoon in Nenagh, Keith McLoughlin’s side will take on Kerry in the ZuCar Ladies Football Minor B All Ireland final.

The Yeats County will have surprised many, but they’re there on merit and are hoping they can pull off one more surprise this Saturday.

Anna McDaniel told The Sligo Champion: “We weren’t expecting it really but we’re very excited to be in an All-Ireland final, we’re delighted to be there.

“It was our main goal at the start of the year, we definitely believed we could achieve it because we have a really good team and we’re all like a big family now.”

The Coolera/Strandhill player is under no illusions, she knows Kerry will be a tough opponent, but she believes in her team.

"They’re definitely going to be tough, they won the under 16s as well. They will be strong and physical but I definitely think we can put up a good game.

“I definitely think we can, it will be tough. If we all play our best on the day, we can definitely put it up to them, and hopefully win.”

For years, the county’s female teams have had to make do with standing in the shadows of their male counterparts.

But a real effort has been made to give these players the recognition they deserve.

There’s real hype around this team, and the build-up to the final has seen the players receive attention like never before.

Young fans have been in attendance at training, taking photos and watching the players training.

McDaniel added: “It’s definitely different and something we haven’t experienced before. We really enjoy it. It’s nice to be recognised.

“It is special. I have a brother on the Under 20s and there was lots of stuff about them. That we’re getting the same, is nice to know.”

And she hopes that this journey can inspire the county’s younger players.

“I definitely think for the younger age group, it inspires them to keep going and not give up. Sligo are getting bigger, we’re getting better and further in competitions, we’re not just getting knocked out. We’re able to compete with bigger teams and it is inspiring for young kids.”

Sligo take on Kerry in the ZuCar U18 B Championship Final at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, Tipperary on Saturday. Throw-in is at 2.30pm.