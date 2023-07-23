Sligo minor girls hoping to win county’s maiden All-Ireland

Keith McLoughlin’s side playing Kerry in decider

After claiming the Connacht Minor B Championship with a narrow win over Roscommon a week ago, Sligo made the trip to Tang GAA grounds to take on Cavan in the ZuCar All-Ireland Minor SF on Wednesday. The Yeats women won comprehensively on a 2-15 to 0-11 scoreline to reach the All-Ireland final in Nenagh on August 5th.

Manager Keith McLoughlin told The Sligo Champion his side are really forward to the weeks ahead and hoping to win the county’s first title at this grade.

The St John’s man said; “We are absolutely thrilled to reach the final, I suppose Sligo might not have been seen as one of the bigger counties but now with the U16s too and ourselves we are definitely showing that is not the case.

"It’s a fantastic achievement for these girls but we are not finished yet, winning Connacht was massive and then beating Cavan in the semi-final. We played Galway earlier in the season and drew with them and we beat Monaghan in a friendly and they are a strong Ulster team and competing in All-Ireland A so the gaps between the smaller counties are definitely narrowing.”

McLoughlin had this group of players at U14 level where they also showed their capabilities in Connacht and were well aware of the threat Cavan posed on Wednesday. “Cavan are very well set up and we knew it was going to be tough but we did our homework on them and it worked out.

"I think our players moved the ball the best they’ve done all year from start to finish.

"Having the U16s also in the final has been huge for the county and this is the fifth time this year Sligo has played Kerry when you take into account the U20s lads as well.

"These are the teams you want to be playing. There has been so much work done behind the scenes and it’s great to see now the hard work is paying off.

"This is a very young team and no more than our seniors, the foundations are being put in there and we are bringing in new players and the foundations are being built,” the manager said.

"We’re working tirelessly alongside Cormac too and the foundations are being built for the future and hopefully we will be celebrating success. This is a great squad and their commitment is unreal, their attitude and how they perform to their best.

"I have a fantastic backroom team too including Ciaran Kilkenny from St Nathy’s who coached in England and Australia, he’s been a fantastic addition.

"We would have played this Kerry team at U14 level and they beat us by a single point so there is very little between us, it’s very fine margins.

"We are hoping to reverse that now in the final, we have nothing to fear. The players are immense and there is a great mix of clubs too. We want to rewrite history and we’re hoping the county now will come and support us in Nenagh. Credit must go to the clubs and the club coaches too, they are the ones creating these footballers, we just put together a team.

"We tell our academy players to looks at these players and seeing how well there are doing and we tell them you can be like them in the future.

"My own nephew Dylan was part of the Sligo U20s this year and to see how well they’ve done as well, it’s been an amazing couple of weeks and hopefully we will bring an All-Ireland back to Sligo,” he added.

Sligo were comprehensive winners over Cavan and the Ulster champions put Sligo under pressure which resulted in the first point of the game, however both sides threatened each other's goals before St Nathy’s Blaithín Lavin popped Sligo’s first point to level the game with five minutes on the clock. From there Sligo took control of the game with a solid defensive performance setting the foundations for the forwards to do their job and that they did with points from Rianne Smith, Anna McDaniel and Tara Breheny before Cavan got their second point of the game. Goals from Rianne Smith and Tara Breheny stretched Sligo's lead.

Cavan ever threatening forward Sinead Levingstone kept the score board ticking over with two fantastic points. Further points From Smith, Breheny and Lauren Normanly left Cavan with a uphill battle which got even bigger when they were reduced to 14 players just before half time when Kate Noble was sin binned. Half-time score Sligo 2-08 Cavan 0-04.

Sligo started the second half where they had finished the first with Rianne Smith pointing to stretch Sligo's lead, Sligo were dealt a big blow on 37 minutes when substitute Nola Eivers was shown a straight red card, but Ellen Kelleher settled Sligo with two fine points. Cavan didn't throw in the towel and kept fighting back with points from Emma Toland, Shannah Galligan and two from Sarah Clarke. Smith added two further points to quell the Cavan come back, before Jillian Monaghan got on the score board for Sligo and it was made even harder for Cavan when they lost their Captain Éabha Hayes and Sophie Daly both to yellow cards in to 26 and 27th minutes. A Tara Breheny point and one more for Rianne Smith would see Sligo secure victory and a place in the All-Ireland final against Kerry who had a seven-point win over Dublin to book their place in the August 5th Decider.