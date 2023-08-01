Sligo minor captain Laura Foley says side ‘want to do it for the county’ ahead of All Ireland final

In attendance at the 2023 ZuCar All-Ireland Ladies Minor Football Finals captains day is Laura Foley of Sligo at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sligo Minor captain Laura Foley says she and her team-mates want to ‘do it for the county’ as they prepare for Saturday’s ZuCar All Ireland Ladies Minor B final against Kerry in Nenagh.

It’s a first All-Ireland minor final for Sligo, and the players are hoping they can pull of a big result and bring the silverware home.

"We’re all really excited,” Foley said on Monday evening at training. “The county is getting behind us, we’re building on that excitement. It’s a first All Ireland final, we’re all rearing to go.

“Kerry will definitely be strong. We’ve put the work in since October so hopefully now it will pay off.”

Each evening at training, in the build-up to the final, training has been at a different club’s ground to allow young fans to come along to watch Sligo train.

Young fans have turned out in their numbers to show their support for Sligo at each training session.

At Monday’s training in Quigabar, Enniscrone, a large number of underage Eoghan Rua players were present to watch their heroes train.

“It’s brilliant, it definitely adds to it. It kind of pushes us on a bit, we were nervous at the start but when we saw everyone, all the kids and everyone supporting us we just want to do it for the county.”

Sligo won the Connacht Championship with a narrow win over Roscommon. They then met Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final, surprising them by winning 2-15 to 0-11.

“We were delighted. We knew Roscommon would put it up to us. We started off the Championship really well.

"It kind of went down a bit but getting the win to win Connacht was brilliant, by a point as well added to the drama.

“We did really well in the All-Ireland semi. We expected a really tough game, the girls played so well and we got the win.”

For the Owenmore Gaels clubwoman, this journey has been very special, particularly as she’s been with her county since Under 13 level, playing with the same group of players.

It’s a journey that she will never forget.

“Unbelievable. Playing under 13 with county, with the same group of girls, it’s so special to be in the final with them. Hopefully we do it for the county as well as for ourselves.

“We’ve been together since under 13, we have a great bond and we want to do it for each other now.”

And Foley is hoping that the experience of several team-mates, who have played in All-Ireland games with schools across various sports, will be helpful when it comes to playing in a big game.

Foley herself was also part of the Sligo side that won the Connacht B Under 16 Championship last year.

“There’s girls who have been in All Ireland finals with schools and all so we’re helping each other along the way, there’s a good mix in there.”

A big travelling support would mean a lot to the players, particularly in tough moments during the game.

“It would be unbelievable, it would definitely help in the hard moments in games if there was a crowd there. Hopefully we can get the win for everyone.”

And Foley hopes that this journey can inspire many young players across the county who can now see what is possible for the girls, as well as the boys.

“I’d like to hope so. I’d love to think that they’re looking up to us. We’d like to try and set a good standard, even with the Under 16s, even to set the standard for Sligo football in the future when we’re all at senior level. It’s exciting times.”

Sligo take on Kerry in the ZuCar Ladies Football Minor B final in Nenagh on Saturday, August 5th. Throw-in is 2.30pm.