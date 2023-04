Allianz NFL Div 4 Sligo 2-10 Wicklow 0-14

Mikey Gordon of Sligo celebrates after his side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 4 Final match between Sligo and Wicklow at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile.

A delighted Tony McEntee said after his side’s 2-10 to 0-14 victory over Wicklow in the Allianz NFL Div 4 final in Croke Park that he was impressed with his team’s gritty performance after a tough battle in terrible weather in GAA headquarters.