Sligo GAA delighted to announce new spring leagues sponsor

Spring Leagues continuing across the county

Shane Quigley Financial Advisor with New Ireland Assurance is sponsor of the Senior and Junior Spring Leagues.

Sligo GAA is delighted to announce Shane Quigley, Financial Advisor, New Ireland Assurance as sponsor for the Sligo GAA Senior and Junior Spring leagues which kicked off last weekend.

The Spring Leagues were first introduced into the Sligo GAA calendar last year to create meaningful competitive games for club players before the start of the County Leagues.

They are now an important part of the continuous growth and development of the GAA in Sligo.

New Ireland Assurance was established in Ireland in 1918 and have had an office in Sligo for over 80 years.

Shane’s services include Corporate Business Protection, Corporate Pension and Group Pension Schemes, Corporate Investment and Saving, Individual & Family Specified illness and life cover, Mortgage Protection cover and Savings and Investments.

Shane Quigley said; “Gaelic games are a huge part of community life in Ireland and as a company that has supported and provided for the needs of Irish families for over 100 years, it is very appropriate to have the New Ireland name as part of the GAA season.

“As a long-time supporter and participant myself, I know how much our GAA clubs deliver to local communities and I am very pleased to bring these two great organisations together here in Sligo”

Seán Carroll, Chair, Sligo GAA said “We welcome Shane Quigley and New Ireland as partners with Sligo GAA.

“These are exciting times for our sport in Sligo and the Spring Leagues are now a major part of that – kicking off early season rivalries all over the county and getting players and supporters out and about again as the evenings stretch and summer approaches”

New Ireland Assurance Company is part of the Bank of Ireland Group and is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.