Sligo avoid the drop to Div 4

Lidl NFL Div 3 Sligo 1-13 Offaly 2-12

The sun shone in Kent Park on Sunday afternoon for this all important final match of the League for Sligo. Offaly came into this game bottom of Division 3 and without a point while Sligo needed a win, should Longford lose to Clare.

Both sides shared possession equally in the early stages of the match, with some short kicks at goal by both, easily dealt with by respective goalkeepers. The first score of the game came after seven minutes from Offaly and they started to mount the pressure on their opposition. Sligo had to wait 17 minutes for their opening score and added two more before half time. Sligo’s defence proved to be their saving grace in this opening half, turning over attacks and defending in numbers and strength. Claire Dunne, recently named Yoplait HEC All Star, for her performance with DCU, worked tirelessly along with Isabella Henry. The midfield duo of Sarah Reynolds and Sinéad Regan,covered plenty of ground, feeding strong ball to their forwards. With Sligo behind by two on the brink of half time, Leah Duffy, Eoghan Rua, scored a cracking goal for the home side, leaving them one point ahead when the half time whistle blew. The half-time score was Sligo 1:04 Offaly 0:05.

Within minutes of Referee Ger Canny starting the second half, Róisín Cockram (Player of the Match) scored two blistering goals for Offaly, both originating from frees. Indeed both sides pushed hard and within the first 10 mins of this half, Sligo scored four points and Offaly had scored 2:02. Aife Haran, again on form with her high ball kicking, scored 2 nice points with Sinéad Naughton and Tara Philips adding more to the scoreboard and their tally - Sligo trailed by just one point with 28 minutes gone. Sligo added another score in extra-time but Offaly added another to seal their first victory in the National Football League.

Longford were beaten by Clare and as a result Sligo remain in Division 3 and Longford were relegated. Best for Sligo: Sinéad Naughton, Aife Haran, Claire Dunne and Isabella Henry

Sligo; Ellen Maguire, Ellie McDermott, Claire Dunne, Sarah Curley (C), Isabella Henry, Nicola Brennan, Tara Breheny, Sinead Regan, Sarah Reynolds, Maeve Casserly, Caoimhe Connor, Aife Haran,Tara Philips, Sinéad Naughton, Leah Duffy. Substitutions used: Rachel O’Brien for C.Connor. Scorers for Sligo; Nicola Brennan, (0:01), Leah Duffy (1:01), Aife Haran (0:03),Tara Philips (0:03), Sinéad Naughton (0:05).

Referee; Ger Canny (Mayo).