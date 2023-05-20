Preparations in full flow for Innisfree Wheelers’ popular Women’s Tour of Lough Gill in Co Sligo

Taking place on June 10th

Attached picture shows the launch of the Women’s Tour with Innisfree members; Loressa Tymon, Ita Rooney, Carol Foley, Violet McDermott, Rosemary McLaren, Alan Kelly, Pam Scanlon, Jane Stagg and Carmel Scott.

Innisfree Wheelers Cycling Club’s next big event is the now well-established Women’s Tour of Lough Gill.

This year’s event will be staged on Saturday the 10th of June starting at The Mercy College, Sligo at 10am.

This year the club will feature two distances encompassing the true beauty of Lough Gill with the Lake Isle of Innisfree on the 40KM route and adding the wonders of Ballygawley, Coola and Lavally on the 60km route.

One of the first Women’s only events to have been held in the country our Lough Gill Tour always attracts female cyclists from many regions of the country who have become accustomed to participating in an event that is very well planned and marshalled.

The only stipulation for participants is a roadworthy bike and the wearing of helmets.

Cyclists with battery powered bikes are more than welcome to register, as they are at present on all the club spins.

Because they are welcoming back groups of cyclists in larger numbers, the would like to make a fuss of all participants and will be having a mid-way stop in the picturesque village of Dromahair for Tea/coffee with sweet & savoury treats.

After completing the tour, participants will also be treated to a choice of hot food lunches, salads and of course more sweet treats. All cyclists will also be returning home with a little surprise” Thank you for joining us” gift compliments of the Innisfree Wheelers Cycling club.

Entry this year (like all Cycling Ireland events) is online ONLY.

The registration fee is just €25 and the local partner charity this year is The Samaritans, Sligo.

Further details and online entry link can be accessed on their website www.innisfreewheelers.com or on their Facebook page. Registration can also be got on Event Master on their cycling events page.

Sligo Spring Classic a Huge Success.

Held in mixed weather conditions, this year, the Spring Classic was one of the most successful yet.

With over two hundred and thirty cyclists in total – Seventy-one in the 60km and over one hundred and sixty in the 120km, the marshals and food-stop people were kept busy all day in coping with the great turn-out.

The highlight of the day and most poignant part of the event was the 5km climb up Shriff Hill, in memory of Pam Benson, who passed away last October following a tragic accident.

Members of Innisfree Wheelers paused at the summit and held a minute’s silence to honour one of our greatest ever members, who is still sadly missed from all our club activities.

Showers of rain didn’t put off the riders, and a big thanks from the club to them all for their participation.

Thanks also to An Garda Síochána, ambulance crews, back-up vans, lead cars, motorbike marshals, and the numerous static junction marshals scattered along the entire course.

Thank you also to the food stop hosts in both Ballintogher Community Centre and Dowra Resource centre for facilitating us and the club members and friends who then worked flat out at these locations providing the riders with a welcome coffee or tea during both events.

The start/finish at the Mercy College Gym, was as usual an ideal location and great work was done again by club members and friends here to provide a substantial meal at the end of each respective event to the hungry riders.