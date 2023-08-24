Opening encounter in Sligo Intermediate championship ends in a draw between Eastern Harps and Geevagh

Geevagh 0-10 Eastern Harps 0-10

Eastern Harps’ Shawn O’Hara in action with George Wall of Geevagh in the Connacht Gold Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Rd 1 in Markievicz Park.

Shane Tighe of Geevagh battles for possession with Eastern Harps’ Dylan Walsh in the Connacht Gold Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Rd 1 in Markievicz Park on Sunday. Pics: Donal Hackett.

East Division rivals Eastern Harps and Geevagh played out a draw in their opening round of the Connacht Gold Intermediate championship in Markievicz Park on Sunday.

The game was well contested and indeed both sides had opportunities to win the game.

Conditions were blustery with some showers making accuracy difficult. Both sides will regret some poor shot selections and a number of wasted chances as time ticked away.

Defences were dominant for the most part and retention of possession seemed to be foremost in the minds of the majority of the players on the day.

Geevagh were quickly on the scoreboard with their talisman,Pat Hughes pointing from the throw-in.

Shawn O’Hara equalised from play for Harps before Pat Hughes converted a free from 25 metres which had been moved forward for dissent. A stray Harps crossfield pass allowed Gary McManamon point from play to give Geevagh a two point lead.

A foul on Sean Bruen led to Dylan Walsh pointing a 30m free to reduce the Geevagh advantage to the minimum.

Pat Hughes again pointed a 30m. free after he was fouled but Dylan Walsh replied with a point from a 44m.free to leave Geevagh leading by 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval.

On the resumption, Dylan Walsh drew the sides level at 0-4 each when he pointed a 13m.free. Harps took the lead when James Kiernan fisted over after veteran Geevagh goalkeeper Darren Kearns had made a good save.

Kyle Cosgrove increased the Harps advantage with the point of the day from 45m.

Geevagh responded with a T.J.Davey point from play.

Kyle Cosgrove added his second point from play when he fisted a loose ball over to restore Harps two points lead

However, their lead was quickly reduced when they conceded a turnover and Tomas O’Reilly pointed from play

Geevagh captain Conor Lavin brought the sides level again when he got on the end of a flowing move to point from play

Substitute Matt Henry restored the Harps’ lead after an incisive run with a point. Jodie O’Reilly again equalised for Geevagh from play and as time ticked away Donal Conlon pointed a 45m. free after a Harps player was penalised for overcarrying.

Harps were soon level again when Matt Henry scored his second point from play.

In a frenetic finish, Ciaran Jennings appeared to have secured a Geevagh victory with a point from play before Dylan Walsh put over a 13m.free to secure his side a share of the spoils as time ran out.

Both sides will probably be satisfied with the end result in the knowledge that they are capable of much improvement in the weeks ahead.

Scorers: E.Harps: D.Walsh 0-4 (f.),K.Cosgrove 0-2, M.Henry 0-2,S.O’Hara & J.Kiernan 0-1 each.

Geevagh :P.Hughes,0.3(f.),G.McManamon,T.J.Davey,T.O’Reilly,C.Lavin,J.O’Reilly,D.Conlon & C.Jennings 0-1 each.

Team Line out: E.Harps: A.Davey;J.Soden,B.Molloy ,C.Higgins;D.Walsh,

R.Mulligan,T.Taheny;M.Clarke,K.Cosgrove;J.Kiernan,S.O’Hara (c.),C.Hunt;C.Dorrian,C.Higgins,S.Bruen. Subs. used:M.Henry,D.Mitchell,J.East.

Geevagh:D.Kearns; S.Tighe,G.Wall,J.Corcoran;D.O’Reilly,C.Lavin (C.),T.J.Davey;D.Foley,J.O’Reilly; G.Mc Manamon,D.Conlon,C.Jennings;J.O’Reilly,P.Hughes,T.O’Reilly. Subs. used: V,Corcoran,D.Smith.

Referee : Michael Duffy(Enniscrone/Kilglass).