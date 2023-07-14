Manager Padraig Mannion and Sligo hurlers part ways

Ballygar native had been in charge since 2020

It was announced last night that Padraig Mannion will not be in charge for the new season.

"Following a review of the 2023 hurling season, Sligo GAA has this evening confirmed its intention to seek a new management team for the 2024 season. The board has met with Padraig Mannion, team manager since 2020 to confirm that decision.”

Sligo GAA Chair Seán Carroll said: “Over the past three years when we were promoted to Division 2B and then stayed there initially, and on occasions in the Christy Ring Cup, we have seen the potential of Sligo hurling.

“This past year, however has been a disappointing one with required progress not being made in some key areas. Having consulted with the players and the hurling clubs of Sligo we have decided that a change is needed so we will not be offering another year to the current management group.

“We want to thank Padraig and his colleagues for their commitment and the work done. Padraig took the role during the difficulties of the pandemic and helped harness a young team to success in the Division 3B final and Division 3A. We are grateful for that input and wish him and his colleagues the very best in the future.”

Sligo GAA will now establish a selection process to identify and appoint a new manager whom it hopes to have in place before the concluding stages of the county club championships.