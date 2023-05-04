Leitrim too strong for Sligo ladies in Markievicz Park

First Sligo ladies team honoured at half-time in Markievicz Park

Sligo and Leitrim met on Sunday in Markievicz Park in what was an unusual game given that if Sligo won they couldn’t participate further in the Intermediate championship.

Cormac Reape’s Sligo got off to a promising start scoring a point in the first two minutes from Aife Haran – she would have two other opportunities in the first six minutes but unfortunately she could not convert them.

Leitrim drew level with a well taken score from Michelle Guckian.

Leitrim continued to work hard throughout the first half of the game and took some fine scores from Elsie Bruen, Laura O’Dowd, Bronagh O’Rourke and Michelle Guckian.

On 20 minutes Letirim were in on goal but Sligo keeper Ellen McGuire pulled off a superb save from Michelle Guckian. The ‘45 was taken by the aforementioned Guckian and she duly dispatched it over the bar – a sight not often seen in ladies football.

Leitrim tagged on a couple of more scores through Ailbhe Clancy, Siomha Quinn and Laura O’Dowd to leave the half time score Sligo one point and Leitrim 14 points.

It was at this point that Sligo LGFA honoured the panel of 1993 / 1994.

This was the first Senior ladies team, thirty years since Sligo LGFA were formed.

The group were presented to the crowd and given a memento of this special moment.

Leitrim emerged from the dressing room first but it was Sligo who got the first score of the second half through a penalty from Katie Walsh.

Sligo continued to work hard and were rewarded with another fine score from Aife Haran.

From the resulting kick out Sligo secured possession but were fouled and Katie Walsh dispatched the resulting free to leave the score at Sligo 1-03 to Leitrim’s 14 points.

However, Leitrim once again took control of the game and were able to move the ball through the lines but also kick long into the ever present Michelle Guckian in the full forward position.

Sligo continued to press and Leah Duffy who worked tirelessly throughout the game danced her way through the Leitrim defence and won a free.

This was the last score of the game, leaving the final score Sligo 1-05 to Leitrim’s 23 points.

Both teams will be happy with having game time under their belt as they now navigate their way through the Intermediate / Junior championship respectively. For Leitrim Michelle Guickian, Laura O’Dowd and Ailbhe Clancy were a constant threat to Sligo. Sligo worked hard throughout the game but just could not curtail the Leitrim running game.

SLIGO; Ellen McGuire, Claire Dunne, Aoife Morrisroe, Orla Naughton,Sarah Curley, Nicola Brennan, Fiona Feeney, Sarah Reynolds (C), Sarah Cunney, Aife Haran, Caoimhe Connor, Megan McCormack, Leah Duffy, Sinead Naughton, Maeve Casserly.

Sligo Senior ladies are playing Roscommon at 2:30pm on Saturday in Curry.

County Teams - Results & Fixtures

Minor ladies win against Leitrim.

Minor ladies are playing Galway on Wednesday May 3rd.

U16

Sligo defeated by Galway. Sligo have a BYE this week

Club results: Adult ACL Group 2-

St Molaise 1:05 v Tourlestrane 6:11

Calry/St J 3:09 v CT Gaels 2:16

St Patricks 4:10 v Owenmore Gaels 2:10

Shamrock Gaels 3:14 v Drumcliffe / Rosses Pt 2:09

Adult ACL Group 1

St Farnan’s 2:13 v Curry 4:11

St John’s 1:01 v Geevagh 4:14

St Nathys 1:13 v Eoghan Rua 0:06

St Marys 2:13 v Eastern Harps 4:05