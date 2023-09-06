Holders Tourlestrane into semi finals of Sligo senior championship after defeating Coolera/Strandhill

Tourlestrane 0-11 Coolera/Strandhill 0-8

John Kelly of Tourlestrane in action with Coolera/Strandhill’s Keelan Cawley in the Homeland Senior Football Championship Group 2 Rd 2 match in Kilcoyne Park Tubbercurry on Sunday. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Tourlestrane’s Brian Egan in action with Peter Laffey of Coolera/Strandhill in the Homeland Senior Football Championship in Kilcoyne Park Tubbercurry on Sunday. Pic: Donal Hackett.

SOUTH Sligo’s Tourlestrane kept their eight in a row campaign very much on target as they defeated a battling Coolera/Strandhill in glorious sunshine in Kilcoyne Park on Sunday.

Fergal O’Donnell’s men had to make the short journey to Tubbercurry for this Group 2 rd 3 encounter with Adrian McPartland and Enda Mitchell’s side, who had defeated Shamrock Gaels in their opening game of the Homeland Senior Football Championship.

The decent crowd in Kilcoyne Park and those watching on Sligogaatv.ie were treated to an entertaining contest with very little separating the sides after the hour.

The teams met in the Div 1 league final last year and it was the seasiders who claimed victory with Tourlestrane later going on to win a remarkable seventh Senior championship in a row.

After round three, Tourlestrane have booked their place in the semi final with it all to play for to see who will join them as Drumcliffe/ Rosses Point fought back to defeat Shamrock Gaels, with the North Sligo men sitting in second place, while Coolera/Strandhill are third with both Tubbercurry and Shamrock Gaels in fourth and fifth respectively.

This match in Kilcoyne Park was level at the break after a cagey enough opening thirty minutes, both sides registering three points a piece by the interval.

There were some excellent scores from both throughout with Liam Gaughan, Brian Egan, Rian Kennedy and Johnny Kelly among the scorers for Tourlestrane, while Coolera/Strandhill’s Niall Murphy, Barry O’Mahony, Mark McDaniel and captain Peter Laffey were among the scorers.

It was the seasiders who threatened first, a good move from the hardworking Keelan Cawley overturning possession and he found the lively O’Mahony who sent a long ball into Murphy but there was just too much on it.

Three minutes in and Liam Gaughan got Tourlestrane on the scoreboard for the opening point, moments later Egan won a mark and the shot just went to the right and wide.

Seán Murphy sent a brilliant ball into his brother Niall Murphy, however Tourlestrane defended impressively with Barry Walsh obtaining possession.

It was a rather cagey opening half and a Niall Murphy free from distance after Seán was fouled just went to the left.

Egan sent over a huge point with an excellent effort from longrange to put his side two in front midway through the half.

Coolera/Strandhill responded with a brilliant point a minute later. A superb move involving Ross O’Carroll to Niall Murphy with the possession eventually falling back to O’Carroll whose shot sailed over the bar.

Three minutes later and the sides were level. A good pass from Niall Murphy seeing Ross Doherty do well and he found Mark McDaniel who added a fine score on 19 minutes.

It was much better from Coolera/Strandhill who went in front with a sensational score from Niall Murphy after Laffey set him up on 26 minutes.

Coolera/Strandhill were overturning possession quite a lot, Laffey unlucky to see his attempt just come off the post as down the other end, an off the ball incident saw referee Keith Henry alert to award the free on Liam Gaughan which was easy for Egan to convert, the sides level at halftime, Tourlestrane 0-3, Coolera/Strandhill 0-3.

After the resumption, Tourlestrane had a possible goal chance, a long ball in straight from the throw-in seeing Egan fouled with Liam Gaughan pointing the resultant free in.

The south Sligo men went two in front after a fabulous score from James Leonard, his captain Gary Gaughan doing well to set him up with a good pass on 33 minutes.

Another Tourlestrane free from Egan just trailed to the right with Laffey then pointing an excellent score for his side.

Tourlestrane’s Kenny Gavigan won a free which Rian Kennedy converted on 41 minutes which was followed a minute later by a monster score from youngster Tom Bailey, Cathal Henry also involved in setting up one of the points of the game.

A great ball from Ross Doherty into McDaniel saw the Sligo U20 player neatly turn and send a fantastic ball over the bar on 43 minutes.

A brilliant pass from Tourlestrane substitute Conan Marren to Gavigan saw him add Tourlestrane’s eighth point on 49 minutes.

Kelly sent an unbelievable ball into the arms of Rian Kennedy and if the resulting shot which narrowly trailed wide had gone over, it would be the point of the game.

A good move involving Sean Taylor, Murphy and O’Carroll with the shot saw Tourlestrane having to make a goalline clearance with Cawley and Kevin Banks looking to get on the end of the pass for Coolera/Strandhill. McDaniel then set up Conor McDonagh for Coolera/Strandhill’s next score.

Liam Gaughan, Feidhlim O’Donnell and Henry were involved in Tourlestrane’s next score on 56 minutes, Henry with a brilliant point as they led by a goal.

Down the other end, midfielder Banks won a free with Murphy slotting over.

A fantastic point from Kelly after a fine team move had it back to a three point affair, again it was Kelly who got his side’s next score on 59 minutes as the reigning holders led by four.

Murphy brought it back to a goal from a placed ball in injury time and Coolera/Strandhill kept battling, however Tourlestrane had done enough and march once again to the semi finals.

TOURLESTRANE; Adam Broe, Oisín Kennedy, Barry Walsh, John Paul Lang, Kevin O’Hara, Gary Gaughan (C), James Leonard, Feidhlim O’Donnell, Kenneth Gavigan, Rian Kennedy, Cathal Henry, Tom Bailey, Liam Gaughan, John Kelly Brian Egan

Substitutes used; Conan Marren, Darren Leonard, Niall Egan John Francis Carr

Scorers; L Gaughan (0-2 1f), B Egan (0-2 1f), J. Leonard (0-1), T. Bailey (0-1), R. Kennedy (0-1 1f), K. Gavigan (0-1), C. Henry (0-1), J. Kelly (0-2)

COOLERA/STRANDHILL; Keelan Harte, Jonathan Cassidy, Sean Taylor, Luke Bree, Aaron O’Boyle, Ross O’Carroll, Seán Murphy, Kevin Banks, Peter Laffey (C), Mark McDaniel, Ross Doherty, Leo Doherty, Niall Murphy, Barry O’Mahony

Substitutes used; Conor McDonagh, Conor Burke

Scorers; N. Murphy (0-3 2f), M.McDaniel (0-2), R. O’Carroll (0-1), P. Laffey (0-1), C McDonagh (0-1).

Referee; Keith Henry (Bunninadden).