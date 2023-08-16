Goalkeeper Daniel Lyons the hero as Shamrock Gaels win the Sligo Senior Division 1 league

Shamrock Gaels 2-14 St Mary’s 1-17 (After extra-time) Shamrock Gaels win 3-2 on penalties

Shamrock Gaels' goalkeeper Daniel Lyons saved three penalties in the dramatic penalty shoot-out with St Mary's. Pic: Carl Brennan.

DANIEL Lyons was the hero in goals for Shamrock Gaels on Friday night as the Ballyrush man saved three penalties against a battling St Mary’s in the Fureys Coaches Senior League Div 1 final.

This gripping contest saw nothing separating the sides at both the hour mark and after twenty minutes of extra-time as dusk began to creep into Markievicz Park.

Those in attendance and also watching on sligogaatv.ie were treated to a gripping contest as last year’s championship finalists, managed by Mark Breheny, were hoping to add to their title last won in 2014, while Glen McDermott’s Riverstown outfit had not been victorious since 1986.

This was the first league final in ten years without south Sligo kingpins Tourlestrane.

It was Tubbercurry that Shamrock Gaels defeated in the 1986 decider, a long time before this current crop of players were even born.

Liam O’Connell got the opening score for McDermott’s men and captain Paul Higgins followed suit with another lovely point on 6 minutes, the Gaels playing with the aid of a very strong breeze in Markievicz Park.

Emlyn Mulligan got St Mary’s off the mark eight minutes in through a free he won as it was end to end football from both sides.

Shane Deignan sent over a brilliant point for Gaels, Karl McKenna involved as the Gaels’ defence were not letting St Mary’s gain much of a foothold.

Nathan Rooney added another free for St Mary’s on 13 minutes before Deignan pointed another brilliant score from play.

Seán Carroll was impressive for Gaels, covering plenty of ground as David Quinn got his first score from a placed ball on 18 minutes and he added another from play moments later as four separated them.

Evan Lyons was superb for Gaels in defence and set up Deignan for his third on 19 minutes, Gaels in front by 0-7 to 0-2, St Mary’s against a very strong breeze.

Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch sent over a good point from play on 20 minutes for St Mary’s as there was a fantastic tempo to the game.

He followed with another on 25 minutes despite being tightly marked as three separated them.

A huge run by Seán Carroll saw a goal chance on for Gaels, however the referee had signalled an earlier free, Quinn doing the honours as the hardworking Ronan Niland got the last score of the half for St Mary’s.

Half-time score, Shamrock Gaels 0-8, St Mary’s 0-5.

Leading by three points at halftime, McDermott’s men got a dream start to the second half, a superb pass from Dillon McDermott to the excellent Shane Deignan who netted seconds after the restart, Gaels in front by six.

It was a sublime start for the Riverstown side who were playing into the breeze in the second half.

However, Mark Breheny’s St Mary’s showed great composure to chip away at the deficit with Emlyn Mulligan and Nathan Rooney influential up front for the town side.

They also brought on the experienced Stephen Coen, Cian Breheny and Tony O’Kelly-Lynch.

Minutes into the second half, McDermott and Deignan were threatening the St Mary’s goal and keeper David Lynch saved brilliantly.

Rooney slotted over a foul on Mulligan on 38 minutes, Quinn doing the same down the other end for a free on Deignan, Gaels in front by six on 41 minutes.

Rooney added another placed ball, five points between them as Gaels had another goal chance involving Ben Tuohy and Darragh Hailstones which went out for a ‘45 on 49 minutes.

The hardworking Conor Sheridan and Evan Lyons advanced and the ball was collected by Higgins who added another huge score from play as his side led by 1-10 to 0-7, however St Mary’s were by no means done.

Cian Breheny linked up with Rooney who found Tony O’Kelly-Lynch who burst through the Gaels’ resilient defence and Lyons made a great save with ten minutes to go.

Mulligan pointed the resultant ‘45 and he followed with another good score from play on 54 minutes, substitute Scott Lynch setting up Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch for his third as a goal separated them on 54 minutes.

It was end to end stuff with St Mary’s seeing another goal chance with Rooney then pointing another free as it was back to a two point game as the hour mark approached.

Gaels introduced a number of substitutes including James Carroll, Daniel King and Dylan Willis and the latter set up Deignan for another Gaels goal chance which was saved on the line in a game that had huge intensity and drama.

Rooney again added another free on 62 minutes as it was back to a one point game and he added another as the seconds were ticking down and brought the game to extra-time.

Shamrock Gaels 1-10, St Mary’s 0-13.

Moments into the first half of extra-time, St Mary’s had a goal chance involving Tony O’Kelly-Lynch and Coen which was saved.

Huge pace from Evan Lyons saw Gaels advance up the field, Dillon McDermott fouled and Quinn doing the honours to put his side in front.

Then Gaels were awarded a penalty by referee Michael Duffy for a footblock on 67 minutes.

Quinn again showing great composure to put his side into a 2-11 to 0-13 lead.

Cian Breheny sent over a fine score a minute later which was followed by a super score from play by Mulligan on the cusp of half-time of extra-time.

Shamrock Gaels 2-11, St Mary’s 0-15.

Following the resumption, Deignan got the opening score, brilliant work by Sheridan to put Gaels’ noses further in front, leading by three.

Ronan Niland responded for St Mary’s with an excellent point, his second on 73 minutes.

St Mary’s overturned possession and a good move saw Coen adding a point on 75 minutes as they were once again chomping away at the Gaels’ lead, back to a one point game as the intensity was something else and players giving it their all.

A fantastic point from Quinn nudged Gaels in front by two points in the closing stages of extra-time, however St Mary’s were by no means done.

They advanced up the field and a super goal from Scott Lynch put them into the lead with three minutes to go as Breheny’s men were in front by one.

A late, late free assisted by the wind saw Quinn use his experience and composure and he coolly slotted over the bar much to the delight of the Gaels support.

Shamrock Gaels 2-14, St Mary’s1-17 at the end of extra-time.

Such drama as penalties were going to decide where the title would be heading.

After referee Michael Duffy blew up proceedings, the teams gathered at the Cemetery end for the penalty shoot-out.

Up first for St Mary’s was Rooney and his shot was saved by Daniel Lyons in the Shamrock Gaels goals.

Quinn then took and scored the first penalty for Gaels, Mulligan doing the same for Breheny’s men much to the delight of the St Mary’s support.

Dylan Willis’ attempt clipped the woodwork as Niall Feehily blasted home to put St Mary’s in front by 2-1.

Liam O’Connell showed calmness as he approached the penalty spot and made it 2-2.

Scott Lynch then saw his effort also stopped by Lyons, the young Gaels supporters behind the goals cheering loudly.

Karl McKenna made it 3-2 for Gaels as Stephen Coen’s effort was also saved by Lyons, who made a remarkable three saves.

Delirium for McDermott’s Shamrock Gaels who ended the 37 year drought, heartbreak for St Mary’s, who gave it their all.

A delighted captain Paul Higgins receiving the trophy from Sligo GAA Chairperson Seán Carroll as it was clear what it meant to this young team.

With championship a mere matter of days away, if games like this are to be repeated, what a treat is in store for fans across the county.

SHAMROCK GAELS; Daniel Lyons, Seán Carroll, Paul Higgins (C), Karl McKenna, Ben Tuohy, Evan Lyons, Ciarán Kenny, Dillon McDermott, Darragh Kelly, Conor Sheridan, Darragh Hailstones, Shane Deignan, Steven Willis, David Quinn, Liam O’Connell.

Substitutes used; James Carroll, Dylan Willis, Daniel King.

ST MARY’S; David Lynch, Johnny Martyn, Niall Feehily, David Phillips, Robert O’Kelly-Lynch, Paul Kilcoyne, Fionn O’Hehir, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, Luke Nicholson, Seán Clifford, Scott Lynch, Ronan Niland, David McGovern, Emlyn Mulligan, Nathan Rooney.

Substitutes used; Stephen Coen, Tony O’Kelly-Lynch, Zak Mahon, Cian Breheny.

SCORERS;

Shamrock Gaels; Shane Deignan 1-4, David Quinn 1-7 (pen 4f), Paul Higgins 0-2, Liam O’Connell 0-1

St Mary’s; Scott Lynch 1-0, Nathan Rooney 0-6 (6f), Emlyn Mulligan 0-4 (1f ‘45), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch 0-3, Ronan Niland 0-2, Cian Breheny 0-1.

REFEREE; Michael Duffy.