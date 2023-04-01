Geevagh GAA Club’s One Good Club activities in full flow

Lots of activities taking place throughout the club

Young and old are taking part in Geevagh's One Good Club initiative.

GEEVAGH GAA Club has been chosen as the county’s representative for the Lidl One Good Club™️, in association with the LGFA and Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

The One Good Club is a five-step youth mental health awareness programme for LGFA clubs which aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of mental health while empowering clubs to positively affect their members and communities.

The club are proud to have completed stage one of the programme; Be Active.

St Patrick’s Day Parade

Being part of this programme has given Geevagh so many firsts in the area.

“We entered the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sligo for the first time and were delighted to win an award for “Best Represented Theme”.

“This was a huge achievement and a lot of work went on behind the scenes.

“Many members of our club walked in the parade and represented the club with great pride.

Take Notice Stage

“We are now in the second stage of the programme which is “Take Notice”.

“This stage asks everyone to “Look up! Be aware of the world around you and of what and how you are feeling right now.”

“As part of this stage, many activities have been taking place in our area.

Preschool visitors

“As part of this stage the First Friends playgroup in Geevagh went across the road to visit the older students in Geevagh NS where 5th and 6th class students took part in a PE session with the younger visitors.

“The young preschoolers were involved in this stage again later in the week when senior members of the area visited the playschool where they read stories with the children.”

An introduction, recognition and immediate management of football injuries

Michael McDonagh and Tom McGoldrick facilitated a very insightful talk to many club members on Wednesday last for an introduction, recognition and immediate management of football injuries. This event was well supported and many came away with a lot of important information around this topic and will certainly take more notice from now on of injuries on and off the field.

Walk to Kiev and Highwood Hike

The students of Geevagh NS took part in a virtual “Walk to Kiev” where they took notice of all the countries they walked past on the way there while also taking note of the distance many Ukranians travelled to get to Ireland over the past year.

The “Highwood Hike” was organised to get all members of the community walking and noticing the beauty of our area. Many people took part in this biodiversity walk while also tackling the hills of Highwood!

Cruinniú na gCrann

Our #takenotice theme was Cruinniú na gCrann, the gathering or meeting of the trees.

In this event, our ladies team planted 15 tree saplings (oak, willow and hazel) gathered from around the local area to represent the senior ladies team gathering at the sportsfield. As our young ladies grow up the trees will also be growing.

We also erected a sign at this pollinator-friendly rewilding area near the pitch, which will support the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Tom Curran gave an overview of the idea. He leads a European project BioBeo on bioeconomy education in schools which is also supporting the biodiversity aspect of this Lidl One Good Club initiative with Geevagh Ladies Gaelic Football Team.