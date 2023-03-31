Focus now is on Christy Ring says Sligo hurling manager Padraig Mannion

Sligo 1-25 London 1-27

Hope springs eternal…..

For, while Sligo hurlers may have been relegated to Division 3A, team boss Padraig Mannion is taking considerable positives from an otherwise disappointing season.

His young charges went from running Derry to a few points in an historic NHL Division Two final last year to Division 3A next year.

London were the latest side to inflict a narrow defeat on Sligo -ending their term in Division 2 B on a score of 1-27 to 1-25 in Carrickmore in County Tyrone last Sunday.

But Mannion is convinced that his young charges will bounce back in the Christy Ring Cup where they are at home to London in the first round.

“We were in hard luck, and we did not lose many of the games by much, but our shooting let us down more so than anything else and other than that we were fairly on a par with most of the teams in the league.

“Our conversion rate let us down and that is our main concern with the year and had we converted a few per cent more we could be looking at a league semi-final or final”.

But despite losing to London and going down, Mannion was encouraged by a much- improved shooting rate.

“We hurled very well but they got on top of us in midfield and that was where the game was won.

“They have two very good players in Crowley and Crossan and they set up their scores.

“It was 1-27 to 1-25 and about four minutes into injury time we had a shot to equalize, and it got blocked down and they went up the field and got a point and we had missed a goal chance also.

“It was simple little things like that, that did not just go our way all season.

“Of the five or six teams in the division, there was very little between all of them.

“London lost every game in the League bar the one with us and that was a tight game too.

“And we lost to Donegal by five points after hitting 20 wides and lost to Meath by six points and we had 18 wides.

“So ,it is encouraging that we are creating so many chances, we just need to take them”.

But the focus is now firmly on the Christy Ring Cup.

“London is our first game at home so we will be targeting that one and we will also be targeting the Mayo (home) and Tyrone (away) matches.

“The opening game against London is on April 16.

“We could have had a worse start and hopefully our lads will have the bit between the teeth to finally get over London.

“In fairness we got our shooting right against them last Sunday and we hit 1-25.

“At least we are getting the shooting right and that was what was letting us down throughout the League.

“If we get that right we have a fair good chance and we will give the Christy Ring a right good rattle.

“Derry and Meath are the two form teams in the Christy Ring Cup”.

“But we won’t be afraid of Meath either as they only beat us by six points in the League.

“And we ran Derry to three points in the NHL Division Two B final last year and they are coming off a poor league campaign.

“We are a very young team and they were very disappointed on Sunday evening as they knew they are not as bad as that and they knew they did not deserved to be relegated.

“Donegal beat us by five points and now they are in the League final so there is nothing between the teams”.