Clubs welcome back their county players as league action heats up in Sligo

After a week’s break it was all systems go on the club football scene last weekend in Sligo with a full round of games in every Division of the Furey’s Coaches senior football leagues.

This was the first weekend when all clubs could call on the services of their players who were involved with the county team, which certainly made for some interesting games.

It was also the first weekend where, in Divisions One, Two and Three, there were three points on offer for a win, a new initiative introduced this year to balance out the effect in earlier rounds of some teams not having access to players playing with the county, which would have disadvantaged them in those earlier games.

After the weekend’s series of games the big winners were St Mary’s and Cloonacool who still both have a 100% record and are clear leaders on points of Divisions One and Three respectively, although in the latter case, Cloonacool retained that status without kicking a ball as they had a bye in this round.

St Mary’s though had to fight all the way for their win in a keenly contested tie played away to Bunninadden on Sunday. Although the visitors scored first it was Bunninadden who went into the break one point ahead. They maintained that advantage through the third quarter but the shape of the game switched when the home side went down to 14 for a red card after 13 minutes of the half. From there, St Mary’s got the upper hand and finally edged away to win by 4 points – 1-16 to 1-12.

That win put the Sligo Town side clear at the top of the table from Naomh Molaise Gaels who had started the weekend on the same points but who were held to a draw at home on Friday evening by reigning league champions Coolera Strandhill. It was the first points dropped for the North Sligo side and they needed a controversial last-minute penalty converted by Michael Langan to rescue a point after the Niall Murphy inspired Coolera Strandhill had come from behind to lead as full time approached. It was a much-improved performance from Coolera who will be hoping that it kickstarts the season for them.

At the same time on Friday at Coola there was another comeback win as St Farnan’s came from behind to take the points away from Shamrock Gaels. The home side had started the stronger with a Shane Deignan goal giving them an early advantage. From there, mainly through the boot of David Quinn, the Gaels built on the scoreboard to have a six point lead going into the last quarter.

St Farnans’ county man Paddy O’Connor however had the last word as he drove his side to collect the last eight scores of the game and complete an unexpected two point victory.

In the final game of the weekend, Calry St Josephs had their first win of the season when they went to Tubbercurry on Saturday evening.

The results see St Mary’s now two points clear of Naomh Molaise Gaels on the table where they are joined by Tourlestrane who had won their Round Five game played last week. At the bottom of the table, the three points for a victory sees Calry St Joseph’s leapfrog over Tubbercurry and Bunninadden to go level on points with Curry and Coolera Strandhill.

In Division Two there were wins last weekend for the joint leaders Coolaney Mullinabreena and Eastern Harps with the south Sligo side staying ahead on the strength of a better scoring difference which they improved after a well-earned three point victory over neighbours Owenmore Gaels at Nace O’Dowd Park on Sunday.

The Harps had it much closer with a real ding dong battle in Keash against Geevagh which they eventually won by a single point, 0-11 to 0-10, despite being down three men at one point during the second half due to black cards.

Elsewhere it was a day for the away teams as Ballymote went to Oxfield Park and followed up their recent victory over Easkey by defeating Drumcliffe Rosses Point in a close run affair that will put a major dent in the home side’s ambition to play in Division One next year.

Easkey however, who had lost to Ballymote and then Coolaney Mullinabreena in their past two games, got their promotion hunt back on track following a decisive ten point win in Ballintogher against St Michael with a devasting 1-6 without reply in the last quarter, the goal coming from Ryan Gillespie.

In the final game, St Patricks emerged five point winners in Castleconnor, despite a late black card. That result leaves Castleconnor still at the foot of the table without a win while at the top, Coolaney Mullinabreena and Eastern Harps with ten points each have a three point advantage now over Ballymote and Easkey, with Drumcliffe one point behind.

In Division Three, Cloonacool had a bye but their nearest challengers Naomh Molaise Gaels dropped their first points of the league when going down to Tourlestrane on Thursday in what was the first win in this league for the County Sligo side.

Naomh Molaise are joined on six points in the table by Enniscrone Kilglass who had a good win over St John’s. Elsewhere there were two tight games with Eastern Harps edging Curry by two points and Shamrock Gaels only having the one to spare over St. Mary’s.

The weekend’s games were only the third round ion the six team Division 4A and it is still extremely tight with three teams level on four points and St Patrick’s having the advantage on scoring difference after a decisive win over Tubbercurry allowed them to move ahead of previous leaders Drumcliffe Rosses Point who were on the wrong side of a strong Coolaney Mullinabreena performance. In the third game, St Farnan’s took a narrow win away from Ransboro against Coolera Strandhill,

In Division 4B, Enniscrone Kilglass maintained their good form with a strong win over neighbours Castleconnor to go top of the table ahead of Owenmore Gaels who lost out to Geevagh while Ballymote took the points away from Easkey.

This weekend coming will see another full round of games in the top three divisions with Division One and Two games down to take place on Friday evening – throw ins 7.45