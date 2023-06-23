Battles will be brilliant as hurlers back for Sligo club championships

Lots of exciting games in store

Easkey and Western Gaels put on an entertaining game in the Senior semi-final last year. Pic: Christine Kilcullen.

This coming weekend will be a big one on the Sligo club hurling scene with the inaugural round of a new championship competition – the Davis and Yeats Tavern Junior hurling championship which will be played for the Martin Brennan Cup.

The new Junior championship will run on a round robin basis in the first instance in the same weekend slots as the senior championship with the top two teams at the end of that round robin then playing in the junior final.

The Junior competition will see the debut of Naomh Molaise Gaels in Sligo adult hurling.

The Grange based side will enter the competition at the next weekend of the round robin in July and will be competing alongside Tourlestrane, which has regraded from senior championship, and Easkey, which is fielding a junior team in the competition.

The latter two meet on Sunday in Tourlestrane on Sunday where the home side will be hoping that their prior experience in the senior grade will stand to them.

This weekend will also see the second round of the Davis and Yeats Tavern senior hurling championship.

With five teams competing, the championship is being played as one group of five in a round robin and there are two games down for decision on Saturday and Sunday including a mouth-watering tie between West Sligo rivals Western Gaels and reigning champions Easkey.

The champions will be hoping to rekindle the fire that has brought them three consecutive county championships and a trip to Croke Park earlier this year to the All-Ireland junior club hurling final.

They will also be welcoming back a contingent of players that have been unavailable due to county commitments in both hurling and football for what is their first outing in this year’s competition.

Their opponents, Western Gaels have already tasted championship action this season when they went down narrowly against Calry St Joseph’s on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The two west Sligo sides fought out a keenly contested battle at the semi-final stage of last year’s championship and while there will still be plenty to play for over the course of this championship, both will be keen to have the upper hand, and local bragging rights after Saturday’s encounter.

In the other game, to be played on Sunday, Naomh Eoin, who had a bye in the first round, will host Calry St Joseph’s in Kent Park on Sunday afternoon.

Calry, which dominated the championship for most of the last decade, showed some of that championship heritage in their opening round win over Western Gaels with Conor Griffin particularly prominent in their attack.

The home side on the other hand won this year’s senior league title for the Dermot Molloy Cup and will be hoping to continue that form on Sunday in what promises to be a competitive encounter.

After this weekend, there will be a break in hurling championship action until the last weekend of July when there will be three rounds on three successive weekends into August.