All Sligo roads lead to Croke Park as footballers ready to take on Wicklow

Tony McEntee’s side hoping for victory in Div 4 league final

ALL roads are leading to Croke Park on Saturday for the Allianz NFL Div 4 final between Sligo and Wicklow (5pm). Huge crowds are expected from both counties with extra trains being put on for supporters travelling from Sligo.

The sides met in round 2 of the league in Aughrim and it was the Yeats County who were victorious on that occasion, however as Sligo’s Paul McNamara told The Sligo Champion, Saturday will be a completely different game with opponents Wicklow unbeaten since that encounter.

"Yeah, there is great excitement now that we are back in Croker. It’s great to be back again after our Tailteann Cup game last year there with Cavan and for a lot of the lads, it was their first opportunity to play there.

"Hopefully tomorrow the nerves will be gone and we will get off to a great start and hit the ground running,” the St John’s man said.

"The whole experience of playing in Croke Park is fantastic especially with the crowd and all of that. We have a lot of the U20s with us now this year and the likes of Cian Lally was not there last year so us the older lads are passing on any kind of advice we can.

"We’re hoping this will be a regular thing for us playing in Croke Park. We were up at the Hogan Cup final there a few weeks back with Summerhill and the whole buzz around from the supporters was incredible and credit to our supporters, we have huge support and there’s a late train put on as well for the crowds.

"We had a great win there on Sunday in Carrick-on-Shannon with Leitrim, it was brilliant to get over the line and it was wonderful to see the support there and all the kids as well.”

Sligo are favourites going into tomorrow’s game but McNamara points out they are not putting too much weight on the favourites’ tag. “Having beaten Wicklow we are probably favourites alright but we’re not thinking about that. We lost our opening game to Laois and we really had to win down in Wicklow in round two. They will have a point to prove and obviously won every game since so they have gone on a roll and this will be a completely different game."

Another unique aspect to the game is having both former Armagh and Crossmaglen teammates Tony McEntee and Oisín McConville in charge of the respective sides. “I’m sure they have good craic between themselves, Tony though wouldn’t let that distract from the game.

"Everyone is really looking forward to it.”

McNamara has been with the panel since 2017 and considers himself one of the older lads on the panel. “We have the young lads with us and it’s great to see them coming through and they’re a great addition, including Mark McGowan from my own club.

"We are on a bit of a bounce now in Sligo football and hopefully we keep that going fingers crossed, especially with London the following weekend in the championship,” he added.