Connacht team captained by Sligo’s Nicole Fowley named ahead of Munster match

Locals Sonia McDermott and Grainne O’Loughlin also starting

Nicole Fowley of Connacht before the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship match between Connacht and Leinster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

Lyndon Jones has named his Connacht team to take on Munster this Saturday at Musgrave Park in the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship, (k/o 3.15pm). Nicole Fowley captains the side, with locals Sonia McDermott from Riverstown and Ballintoghter’s Grainne O’Loughlin also on the side.

There are three changes to the starting XV to the one that beat Leinster last weekend at The Sportsground. Making her first Interprovincial cap is Faith Oviawe at second row while Olivia Haverty starts for the first time in the Championship playing at scrum half. The other change from last week see's Kayla Waldron start at inside centre seeing Shannon Touhey move to the back row.

The front row remains the same with Grainne O'Loughlin, Lily Brady and Shannon Heapes. Sonia McDermott at second row, Orla Fenton and Karly Tierney complete the forward pack.

Captain Nicole Fowley, who was named Player of the Match in the win over Leinster, starts at out half with an unchanged back three of Laoise McGonagle, Ava Ryder and Méabh Deely. Clara Barrett starts out outside centre.

Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones said: "We were delighted with last weekend’s result and in particular the resilience the players showed throughout the game. We need to continue to improve this weekend to face a huge challenge against the champions in Cork."