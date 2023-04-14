Connacht Motor Club postpones open day in Sligo following death of Craig Breen

Talented Waterford rally driver (33) killed in test crash in Croatia

Connacht Motor Club has postponed their motorsport open day that was due to take place in the Sligo Park hotel on Sunday following the tragic death of Irish rally driver Craig Breen on Thursday.

The 33 year old talented Waterford man was killed after his car collided with a pole during a practice event in Croatia. His co-driver James Fulton was unharmed, his racing team Hyundai Motorsport said and sent condolences to his family, friends and many fans.

Tributes have been paid from around the world after the news filtered through with Motorsport Ireland saying everyone was numb after hearing of Mr Breen’s tragic death.

Connacht Motor Club said they were cancelling their planned open day in Sligo as a mark of respect. “Due to the tragic passing of Craig Breen earlier today, the organising team of our Open Day have taken the decision to postpone the event to a later date as a mark of respect.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Craig's family & friends. May he rest in peace.”

Speaking on the tragic news, Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper said; “The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world class driver and a world class person. To Craig’s family, his parents Ray and Jackie, his sister Kellie, brother in law Darragh and nephew Bobbie, I wish to extend my deepest condolences and all our thoughts remain with Craig’s co-driver James Fulton. May they all find the strength and support they need at this unimaginably tragic time.”

A spokesperson for the World Rally Championship said: "The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

Waterford GAA also announced that a minute’s silence will be held at Fraher Field and Lemybrien, where the Waterford under 20 and minor teams are in action.

Craig, who was 33, was Ireland’s top rally driver and a full time professional competing with the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team in the World Rally Championship. A prodigious karter in his younger years, Breen started competing in rallying in 2006 as a co-driver before making the switch to the drivers seat in 2008. His rise thereafter was nothing short of spectacular.