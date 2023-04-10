Claridge leading amateur as West of Ireland Championships in Co Sligo Golf Club turn to matchplay format

Promising English golfer claims first prize on offer

James Claridge (Enville, ENG) during the West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship 2023, played at County Sligo Golf Club, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo. Picture: David Lloyd/Golffile.

Promising English golfer James Claridge claimed the first prize on offer this week as he took home the Pat Ruddy Perpetual Trophy for the leading amateur at the Connolly’s Audi West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship.

The Enville youngster, who won the Berkhamsted Trophy just last week, shot +2 on the day to finish with a +3 total after a weather delayed Round 3 at County Sligo Golf Club.

Grange’s Jake Whelan shot a fantastic round of 70 and that -1 score on Sunday ensured he finished in second place on +5.

2022 AIG Irish Amateur Close champion Quentin Carew (Castleknock) was tied for third while reigning Bridgestone Order of Merit Champion Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) made up some ground to secure safe passage to Monday.

Only the top 16 golfers were guaranteed a place in the matchplay for the Centenary event with Patrick Keeling and Arron Edwards-Hill also through. While 2017 West of Ireland champion Barry Anderson will be another leading contender.

Ruairí O’Connor will carry the hopes of the locals after he crept through on a +9 total and there was a four-way play-off for the final two slots with Darragh Flynn, Gary Collins, Joe Lyons and Shane McDermott battling it out late into the evening.

Eventually it was Lyons (Galway) and McDermott (Slieve Russell) who earned the remaining couple of places but it is Walker Cup hopeful Claridge who will take huge confidence into the matchplay.

“It’s nice to win the strokeplay but in my eyes the job is not done,” said Claridge.

“Still got the matchplay to go so fresh morning tomorrow, see where we get drawn and let’s see if we can get the double.

“Won last week, try and get it done this week, two in a row and we will see what happens on Monday.”