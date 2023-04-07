Ballinacarrow and ATU Sligo’s John Gilligan wins in the National Stadium

Victorious against DCU’s Peter McConville

There was victory for a local boxer at the weekend in the National Stadium. John Gilligan representing ATU Sligo and Ballinacarrow Boxing Club won the Senior Novice 64 kg category by defeating Peter McConville DCU in a very hard hitting contest. Round 1 saw McConville landing with more combinations although most of the shots were blocked by the Sligo man’s high guard.

The high pace and pressure tired McConville.

The ATU boxer forced a standing count on his opponent with a 13 punch combination and to his credit made it to the bell at the end of the second.

Both boxers had successes in the third but the Gilligan punches did more damage and took the eyes of the judges at ringside much to the delight of the large crowd of spectators in attendance.

Also winning on the day was fellow Sligo Man Michael Mac Donagh Boxing for UG and Olympic Boxing Club Galway.

He boxed and won the 81 kg senior division defeating Denzel Mbanza UCC in a pulsating contest.

Also winning on the day was Rashid Momoh representing ATU Sligo and Castlebar but trains out of Ballinacarrow Boxing Club he won the 91 Senior Division.