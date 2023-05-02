Sligo’s top visitor attraction is the megalithic monuments at Carrowmore

The Office of Public works has released visitor figures for 2022 which shows that Carrowmore is top in Sligo

Carrowmore has become County Sligo’s most visited tourist attraction according to figures released by the OPW.

The site of the oldest megalithic monuments in Ireland has overtaken Sligo Abbey as being the most popular with tourists.

Last year, some 29,236 people visited Carrowmore over double the figure for 2021 which was 13,253.

The number of visitors at Sligo Abbey in 2022 was 27,367. There are no figures available for 2021 as it was closed.

In County Leitrim, 14,849 people took a trip to Parke’s Casle which was down on the figure for 2021 at 15,902.

The numbers visiting Boyle Abbey remained roughly the same with 8,325 calling in 2021 and 8,425 in 2022.

Carrowmore is home to the largest and oldest collection of neolithic stone circles and dolmens found in Ireland.

It is an extensive landscape of prehistoric burial and ceremonial monuments at the heart of the Cuil Iorra peninsula, four kilometers southwest of Sligo town.

Thirty monuments remain at Carrowmore today, in varying states of preservation and completion.

The site has a visitor centre, which is subject to an entry fee, carpark and public toilets and there is access to about fourteen of the remaining monuments. Guided tours are provided.

The type of monuments found at Carrowmore are an early form of passage-grave: boulder circles which contain a platform or tertre which supports a central dolmen or burial chamber.

These chambers, which were designed to house communal cremations, are connected to the stone circle by a symbolic passage.

They are among the earliest megalithic of chambers built in Ireland; information from carbon dated red deer antlers show that the chambers were used between 5,800 and 5,000 years ago.

Nationally, the number of recorded visitors last year exceeded 15 million, up by 2.3 million on 2021, an increase of 18%.

The OPW manages and maintains the most important of Ireland’s historic buildings and heritage. It takes care of the 780 heritage sites in its charge and at the 70 sites with visitor services.

The major parks, such as the Phoenix Park, St. Stephen’s Green and parklands around Castletown House, Doneraile Court and Kilkenny Castle, have remained top of the list, continuing the trend as magnets of natural beauty and as places for recreational use.

Other individual regional sites have seen a striking increase in their visitor numbers, for example, Cahir Castle – winner of the European film location awards last year – Carrowmore, which was announced as part of Ireland’s Tentative World Heritage List last year, the Glebe House and Gallery in Co. Donegal, Pearse Cottage and the refurbished Blasket Visitor Centre in Co. Kerry. Significantly, the Rock of Cashel recorded a visitor increase of over 200% in the previous 12 months.

Last year’s visitor numbers indicate increased tourism and visitor activity.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan said: “These figures clearly indicate that there is an enormous interest in heritage tourism and that an increasing number of tourists and domestic visitors regard Ireland’s heritage sites as great places to visit.”

The Minister added: “It is wonderful to see that these sites are doing so well, both the paid attractions, which reflects very well on Ireland’s tourism performance, as well as the sites, parks and gardens which the public can access for free year round.

“Every heritage site contributes to the local sense of place, the local economy and is a precious and unique place to discover for visitors of all ages and interests.”