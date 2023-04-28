Sligo’s St Cecilia’s wins Travel Schools of the Year Award

Sligo school, St Cecilia’s was named one of Ireland’s Travel Schools of the Year at a ceremony in Dublin. An Taisce Green-Schools presented the school with their award at the event honouring the winners of this year’s Green-Schools BIG Travel Challenge 2023 in Haughton House of Dublin Zoo. Eleven other schools were also awarded on the day for their efforts promoting sustainable and active travel modes to school.

During February schools undertook the Big Travel Challenge, which asked them to concentrate on one sustainable transport mode for two weeks to see if they could achieve real, lasting change in the travel behaviour of their staff and students. The Challenge is an initiative of the Green-Schools Travel theme, which is supported by the NTA and the Department of Transport.

St Cecilia’s, Cregg, Sligo, which already has a school bus for all students, excelled and embraced the challenge. Students and staff took part in a 20k walk, to be completed in 10 days, that students did as classes or groups to promote the Big Travel Challenge.

Congratulating St Cecilia’s Special School and the other awarded schools on their achievements, Green-Schools Travel Manager Ciara Norton said: “My team and I have been so inspired by the many ways schools approached the Big Travel Challenge this year. The winning schools created incredible change in a short period of time, showing the desire among young people to travel to school independently, actively and in a mode that is mindful of our climate and local environment. Well done to all.”