Sligo train driver Garrett Wallace’s bravery hailed after his actions saved a life

Sligo man wins overall Health and Safety Excellence Award at this year’s Iarnród Éireann awards

Pictured at the Awards at Inchicore were: L-R: Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnród Éireann, Driver Garrett Wallace and Kay Doyle, Director of Health and Safety, Iarnród Éireann.

Sligo train driver Garrett Wallace has won the overall Health and Safety Excellence Award at this year’s Iarnród Éireann Health and Safety Awards.

Garrett received his award for his professionalism, empathy, and compassion in dealing with a sensitive situation that occurred whilst he was driving the Sligo to Connolly train.

His actions on the day undoubtedly saved a life.

Speaking at the awards, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “At Iarnród Éireann, safety is our number one priority. I commend Garrett for his bravery in dealing with this very difficult situation, which could have had an extremely tragic outcome.

"As an organisation we continue to strive to provide the safest possible environment for our customers and our staff.”