Sligo surfing and golf fundraiser set to make a splash ‘fore’ Neurology Support Centre

Strandhill is the venue on Saturday for a unique fundraiser for the Neurology Support Centre on The Mall

A unique fundraising event which will see participants surf and play golf in aid of the Neurology Support Centre takes place on Saturday.

The first ever Neurology Support Centre Surf & Swing event will take place at Strandhill.

It will see teams compete in surfing in the morning and golf in the afternoon.

It’s an event that the centre’s late founder, Declan Walsh, had been planning before Covid scuttled the plan.

“So it is bittersweet that we are finally able to host the event, but sadly without Declan’s huge presence,” said Bernard Hayes Communications and Fundraising Manager with the Neurology Support Centre, Molloway House, The Mall.

“Our two hardy surfers are Rachael Burns and Tailer Gallerno. Rachael lives with dystonia, a neurological movement disorder, so she has first-hand experience of living with a neurological condition, and we are delighted to have her representing our members.

“Rachael is joined by Tailer, a research student with the NSC.

“Our two golfers, Sonya Higgins and Tony McDermott, are well known to all our members and visitors to Molloway House.

“Sonya is our administrative assistant and Tony drives our accessible vehicle. It is great to have a team representing staff and members and we look forward to cheering them on on the day,” added Bernard.

Another team competing on the day will be St Edward’s National School.

They are taking are taking part, not only to raise some much-needed funds for the Neurology Support Centre, but also to honour the memory of their wonderful school secretary Trish Higgins.

Trish was at the heart of their school community for over 20 years and sadly passed away recently after battling a neurological condition.

Four brave members of staff, Caroline Mulderrig, Ciaran Slevin, Mary Clarke and Niamh McHugh will be taking to the waves and the golf course for the day.

While some of the team have a little experience, some have no experience at all which makes their efforts all the braver.

Other competitors on the day include teams from Connacht Rugy, Sligo Rugby, Sligo GAA, Leitrim GAA, iRadio, Kilcawley Construction and 3D Personnel.

“There are a few last spaces left if you would like to join the fun on the day – check out our website www.neurologysc.ie for more information.

“Or come along and watch on Saturday. The surfing will take place between 10.30 and 12.30 at the shore front at Strandhill, while the golfing will start at 2pm at Strandhill Golf Club,” said Bernard.