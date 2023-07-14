Sligo Rowing Club and Sligo Kayak Club meet with Minister Catherine Martin to discuss big plans

Members of Sligo Rowing Club and Sligo Kayak Club met with Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, Marian Harkin TD and Frank Feighan TD.

The shipping containers currently used by Sligo Rowing Club and Sligo Kayak Club. Pic: Donal Hackett.

On Thursday 29th of June, members of Sligo Rowing Club and Sligo Kayak Club attended a meeting with Minister Catherine Martin T.D., Marian Harkin T.D. and Frank Feighan T.D., to discuss both clubs’ current activities and future plans.

It was a fantastic opportunity to show case the great work done by the clubs within the local community and to discuss the development of a Boat House in Doorly Park.

Presently, Sligo Rowing Club and Sligo Kayak Club both operate from shipping containers at Doorly Park, with the permission of Sligo County Council.

The containers are used for the storing of boats and equipment and a public portaloo is available for use by club members.

Continuing growth in club membership and activities, as well as increasing interest in rowing and kayaking on the Garavogue and Lough Gill, has heightened awareness of the need for a fit-for-purpose boat house facility.

In 2019 both clubs came together and established the Sligo Rowing Kayak Clubhouse Development Committee.

Planning permission for a new Clubhouse was obtained in 2021 for permanent two-story clubhouse facility in the existing site at Doorly Park.

The new building will include an open plan ground floor and loft style first floor with gymnasium and changing rooms.

SRC and SKC are very appreciative of the support received to date from Sligo County Council and Sligo Sports and Recreational Partnership along with the support from the local community.

SRC and SKC will be fundraising over the coming year to deliver this exciting project.

Sligo Rowing Club was founded in 2006 to promote rowing as a sport and to foster competitive Olympic-style rowing in Sligo.

For almost two decades, Sligo Rowing Club has been providing local people with opportunities to discover and participate in rowing, both as a competitive sport and a leisure activity.

The club today is strong and vibrant with over 100 active competitive and leisure rowers of all ages and abilities, from junior boys and girls of 10 years of age and older, to veteran level.

Club members regularly participate in regattas and rowing events hosted by other clubs throughout Ireland and, as a result, has earned itself a reputation for excellence achieving national honours.

Working in partnership with Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership, the agency responsible for promoting sport and physical activity, the club also encourages and supports people in experiencing rowing as a leisure activity as opposed to a competitive one requiring a greater commitment to training.

To this end, the regularly offers Learn to Row programmes and other opportunities to experience rowing firsthand.

Sligo Kayak Club was founded in April 2009, with the support of Sligo Borough Council and the Sligo Sports and Recreation Partnership.

The club’s objective is to promote the safe enjoyment of kayaking for all.

Sligo Kayak Club welcomes new members from ages 12 and up, and all ability levels – all that’s needed is a basic swimming ability, a sense of adventure and a sense of humour.

The club has experienced a significant surge in interest in recent years and now typically averages 100 members

The clubhouse, being located at Doorly Park on the Garavogue river, is an excellent location for beginners, offering an ideal flatwater training ground.

More experienced paddlers can take advantage of the rapids in Sligo town to develop their river running skills, or to polish up those freestyle tricks, while Lough Gill offers ample opportunity for longer trips – to hone up on fitness or simply enjoy a leisurely paddle on one of the most beautiful lakelands in the north west.

Sligo Kayak Club is affiliated with Canoeing Ireland and club members are active participants in flat water, river running, freestyle, canoe polo, surf and sea kayaking.

The club has an active junior section and runs paddle proficiency courses on a regular basis.

With many different disciplines kayaking can truly be a safe sport for all.