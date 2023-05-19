Sligo artist Claudia Schwab releases new single

In advance of her forthcoming Solo EP, Sligo-based Austrian violinist/singer/yodeller and composer Claudia Schwab has released her new single ‘Went to Walk.

Recorded in Sligo and Slovenia, the song features Claudia on fiddles and vocals, as well as special guests Jos Kelly on keys (Moxie) and Matija Solce on accordion (Los Hostes, Trio Katastrofa, Fekete Seretlek).

Accompanying the release of the single is a very special music video made by French artist, dancer, videographer and musician Raphael Decoster, presenting his unique approach to amalgamate sound, visual art and movement.

In collaboration with French artist & dancer Fanny Alet, the pair are drawing and moving in fine synchronicity, across on large scale paper rolls, using charcoal to be in dialogue with paper, music and each other. The video was shot in Tournai, Belgium, in February 2023.

As a solo artist Claudia Schwab's masterful use of fiddle, loops, drones, and vocals, allows her to weave together funk-beat yodels, reels turned to ragas, and alpine harmonies, to create an undeniably unique and atmospheric world of sound: with a fondness for yodelling, Irish traditional, Indian classical and Eastern European music, Claudia makes musical advances around the world, mesmerising audiences with her authenticity, versatility, and vitality.

The yodelling voice acts as a common thread running through the colourful palette of musical styles, genres, and cultures, which interweave through Claudia's music into a new entity.

Claudia has performed on numerous recordings and collaborated with a range of cross-genre artists both established and emerging. She has published two CD's of original work in 2014 (Amber Sands) and 2017 (Attic Mornings), which received a variety of reviews by magazines such as FATEA ('pretty much unforgettable'), Folkworld ('she makes Yodel music modern and happening'), Songlines and Roots ('crazy and yet strangely attractive').

More recently she was commissioned to write for the NCH Sounding the Feminists Commissioning Scheme 2019 and was awarded a Next Generation Bursary Award from the Irish Arts Council (2019), the Neuer Deutscher Jazzpreis 2019 with the Band “Shreefpunk + Strings” and a Hubert Von Goisern Förderpreis (2020).

Claudia currently performs with the Claudia Schwab Quartet, Plúirín na mBan (feat. Cathy Jordan & Irene Buckley), Los Hostes (feat. Matija Solce & Aleš Zorec), Trio Hupsala (feat. Johannes Bär & Vinzenz Härtel), the Irish Gamelan Orchestra, german jazz trumpeter Matthias Schriefl and Sligo-based band The Craic Addicts.

You can see the video here while the single is available on Spotify or Bandcamp.